•interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac Counties
Allegiant to add Appleton crew, invest $50 million in community
Allegiant Travel Co. announced plans to establish an aircraft and crew base at Appleton International Airport. The $50 million investment will locate two Airbus A320 aircraft in Appleton, bringing at least 66 new, high-wage jobs to the community. The Las Vegas-based carrier will begin base operations at ATW on March 2.
Unlike most other airlines, Allegiant operates an “out-and-back” network, with exclusively nonstop flights, meaning each day’s flying starts and ends at a base, rather than connecting traffic through busy hub airports. The base at ATW will bring additional flexibility for flight times and future route opportunities, as locally based crew members return home nightly to the area.
Allegiant began service at ATW in 2008 and offers seven nonstop routes to destinations in Florida, Tennessee and Georgia, as well as Las Vegas. In 2019, Allegiant carried nearly 147,000 passengers through ATW.
Allegiant, which employs more than 4,200 team members across the United States, plans to begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground personnel to support the operations. Available positions will be posted on Allegiant’s careers website, where individuals may apply online.
•The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
LTC receives $2.87M COVID grant, largest in the college’s history
Current and future students impacted by COVID-19 will benefit from a $2.87 million competitive grant awarded to Lakeshore Technical College, the largest in the college’s history.
The grant was secured through the U.S. Department of Education’s Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program. LTC’s portion is the largest amount awarded in Wisconsin and among the largest awarded in the country.
Funds will be used to address gaps created by the onset of the novel coronavirus at LTC and in the local K-12 system. The grant funding is part of the CARES Act and the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education. The entire cost of the program will be financed through the federal grant.
C&S Wholesale Grocers purchases Sheboygan’s Piggly Wiggly Midwest
C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. purchased Piggly Wiggly Midwest, which operates corporate stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style program.
Since 1911, Sheboygan has been the home to Piggly Wiggly Midwest’s headquarters where it has its corporate offices and two of its distribution centers. A third distribution center is located in Milwaukee.
As part of the acquisition, C&S will operate 11 Piggly Wiggly Midwest corporate stores and service 14 Butera Market stores in the Chicagoland region, as well as 84 Wisconsin franchisees under the Piggly Wiggly brand. As part of this agreement, the current distribution centers and offices will continue to operate.
“Although it has been a very difficult decision, the sale of Piggly Wiggly Midwest to C&S is a natural next step for this historic brand. Piggly Wiggly is more than a supermarket. It is a family of franchise operators, employees and loyal Pig Point customers too. C&S has the experience and knowledge to ensure that this 100-year-old icon continues for the next 100 years,” said Paul Butera Sr., president, Piggly Wiggly Midwest and founder, Butera Market.
Manitowoc Boys & Girls Club secures location for new center
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County has secured its location for the county’s first-ever Boys & Girls Club and plans to open later this year.
The new Boys & Girls Club will be at 3651 Dewey St. Organizers are redesigning and reimagining the 9,000-square-foot space to provide positive youth development experiences for kids in Manitowoc County.
Build-out plans for the Dewey Street location include two learning centers, an art room, STEM lab, game room, café and gymnasium. A.C.E. Building Services is serving as contractor for the project, and Abacus Architects is the architect.
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County’s startup campaign has raised more than $1.8 million toward a $1.9 million goal, and more help is needed to surpass the goal. Those interested can donate online.
•The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
Oconto County to build new training center in Gillett
The Oconto County Board approved plans to construct a 6,000-square-foot classroom and training center for New View Industries, a Gillett nonprofit that provides vocational services for disabled individuals.
Zeise Construction of Green Bay is completing the project, which will include a computer training room and space for New Beginnings, a resale shop that also serves as training center and whose proceeds support the work of New View Industries. The new space is slated to open next year.
The total cost of the project is $1.7 million. The funding will come from the closeout of the county’s revolving loan fund program as well as additional funds from the county board and money the county is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.
•West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Businesses, nonprofits encouraged to apply for WEDC Main Street grants
Chambers of commerce and economic development organizations throughout the region are encouraging businesses and nonprofits that are considering moving into a vacant Wisconsin commercial space to apply for a $10,000 Wisconsin Tomorrow — Main Street Bounceback Grant through a newly created program.
“These grants are designed to give entrepreneurs a helping hand in establishing their physical storefronts and reward small business owners for investing in empty commercial properties across the state,” said Missy Hughes, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. secretary and CEO. “The businesses that move into these spaces become integral parts of our communities, offering not only goods and services but spaces to gather and celebrate.”
In April, Gov. Tony Evers announced the state would dedicate $50 million toward helping small business owners open physical locations and helping communities fill vacant storefronts. The funds for the Wisconsin Tomorrow — Main Street Bounceback Grant Program come from the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act aid.
To be eligible, businesses or nonprofits must be moving into a vacant commercial space in Wisconsin. The business or nonprofit must not be closing another Wisconsin location to make this move. The grant funding can be used for expenses including rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses, building repairs and improvements.
Businesses or nonprofits that would use the new location for storage, to hold for investment purposes or to rent out as residential housing are not eligible. National and regional chains also are ineligible unless owned by an independent franchisee.