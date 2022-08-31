• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago,
Fond du Lac Counties
LIFE study: Population growing and aging in Fox Cities
The population of three counties in the Fox Cities grew at a rate faster than Wisconsin but slower than the United States from 2010 to 2020, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The information was recently updated in the demographics category of the Fox Cities Leading Indicators for Excellence (LIFE) Study.
In addition, Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago counties saw increases in their aging populations but decreases in those under age 18. The region continues to be less diverse than the rest of the United States; however, the minority population grew slightly. The minority populations in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties all grew between 2.5 and 3.5% in 10 years.
The largest population increase was in Outagamie, which saw its population jump by 7.1% between 2010 and 2020, compared with 4.4% in Calumet and 3.6% in Winnebago.
The Fox Cities population across the three counties also continues to age. Between 2010 and 2020, the Fox Cities saw an increase in the percentage of the population aged 65 and older (12.1% in 2010 to 15.4% in 2020).
These changes mirror a wider national trend, which is often attributed to the baby-boom generation driving growth in older population cohorts. The oldest of the baby boomers turned 65 in 2011 and the youngest will turn 65 by 2029.
The LIFE Study began in 2001 and provides a data-focused overview of the quality of life in the Fox Cities area. The study is funded by United Way Fox Cities and the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
Oneida Nation receives grant for sustainable energy
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $648,339 American Rescue Plan grant to the Oneida Nation to develop a strategic energy transition plan.
The plan would develop a Tribal Utility Authority and explore the potential for a utility-scale solar facility and electric vehicle for tribal operations. This grant also would support the hiring of staff and a contractor for four years to complete and implement the plan.
“Tribal communities were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment in the Oneida Nation will support its efforts to transition to renewable energy to not only build economic resiliency on the reservation, but also diversify its economy and create energy sector-related jobs.”
“Investing in clean, sustainable energy is an environmental issue, an economic issue, and an equity issue,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “As the original stewards of our land and water, the Tribal Nations in Wisconsin have been great partners in our work to build a better, more sustainable future for our state.”
This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program, which allocates $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding specifically to support the needs of Tribal Governments and Indigenous communities.
ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group open new health center
ThedaCare and Neuroscience Group opened a new comprehensive health center specializing in orthopedic, spine and pain care: ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain. The 240,000-square-foot facility is on Capitol Drive in Appleton, adjacent to the Regional Cancer Center and Encircle Health. Crews broke ground in August 2020.
ThedaCare Medical Center-Orthopedic, Spine and Pain includes a medical office building, specialty surgery center, and an in-patient hospital, as well as support services for total patient care.
The hospital consists of operating suites that are designed for orthopedic, spine and pain surgery, 25 inpatient beds, and support services such as imaging, therapy, lab, pharmacy and dining.
The facility’s design was led by providers and nursing teams, along with ancillary and support staff. Providers, surgeons, athletic trainers, therapists and other clinicians began delivering care in July.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
College of Menominee Nation and NWTC create transfer agreement
The College of Menominee Nation and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College signed an articulation agreement to provide an easy transfer process for students from NWTC who wish to further their education by entering CMN’s bachelor of science degree in elementary/middle school education.
Students from NWTC must successfully complete their associate degree in early childhood education, meet the admission requirements from CMN, declare their major for the B.S. degree, and meet any other requirements outlined by the teacher education department.
“There is such a need for highly-qualified daycare, Head Start and licensed school teachers, and this articulation agreement gives NWTC graduates an opportunity to effortlessly continue their educational journey at the College of Menominee Nation,” said CMN teacher education faculty member Kelli Chelberg.
CMN has offered a bachelor of science degree in early childhood/middle childhood since 2012; however, the teacher education program has recently received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to offer an elementary/middle school license.
Additionally, CMN’s bachelor of science degree in education has seen an increase in popularity due to an increased demand for licensed teachers. This new license will ensure the preparation of culturally responsive teachers to teach a wider range of grade levels.
Emergency services get boost in Marinette County
Communities in the region are getting assistance through a one-time supplemental $8 million investment by the state, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and distributed to communities who receive annual Funding Assistance Program (FAP) grants.
The funding is part of a $20 million investment to support EMS providers across the state, especially in rural communities, which includes another $12 million for one-time flexible grants for small, under-resourced EMS providers who did not otherwise qualify for specific existing state grants.
Ten local providers in Marinette County will be eligible to receive nearly $244,000 in supplemental funding, bringing the total funding available for providers in Marinette County through the FAP grants to more than $307,000 — nearly five times more than they would have originally received without the supplemental investment.
“Being able to access medical care quickly can provide life-saving minutes for families during their greatest time of need,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This investment gives a boost to our state’s EMS providers who are facing many challenges and risking their lives every day to protect the health and safety of their communities.”
• West Central
Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Marquette, Green Lake Counties
Quarry moves forward in Green Lake; environmental groups appeal project
Green Lake County’s Land Use Planning and Zoning Committee has approved a conditional use permit for a quarry one mile from the east end of Big Green Lake, though three local organizations are appealing the decision, the Ripon Commonwealth Press reported.
The Green Lake Association, Green Lake Conservancy and Green Lake Sanitary District are opposing the permit awarded to Kopplin & Kinas Co., Inc. to establish the mine, dubbed the Skunk Hollow Quarry.
The groups are concerned the proposed 40-acre limestone quarry could potentially threaten the groundwater and sensitive ecology of the region because of its proximity to Dakin Creek, White Creek, Powell Spring and Mitchell Glen.
The Green Lake County committee set conditions, including a DNR review of groundwater and sulfide testing, to help ensure the project will not negatively affect neighbors or the environment. A similar project failed approval about 25 years ago.
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Electric vehicle circuit tour coming to lakeshore
State and regional officials announced a collaboration to build America’s next iconic road trip route specifically for electric vehicles (EV).
The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will consist of a network of EV chargers spanning more than 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan.
The multi-state partnership will allow for the construction and maintenance of the EV chargers, as well as for marketing the new eco-tourism attraction.
An electric Route 66, the Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a scenic route with reliable light-duty vehicle charging options along the Lake Michigan coastline that targets charger installations at key coastal communities, lighthouses and tourism attractions, such as state parks, hospitality locations, breweries, vineyards, restaurants and other small businesses.
Those new chargers will be tied together with existing charging infrastructure networks at large entertainment attractions in population centers along the route, such as Green Bay, Milwaukee, Chicago and Traverse City.
The project aims to support the tourism industry in the Midwest and also elevate economic growth.
Many of the network’s chargers are already operable today, and drivers can expect the remainder of the circuit to be completed within the next few years.