• Interstate 41 Corridor
Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Winnebago Counties
TitletownTech reaches $95M in assets
TitletownTech, a venture capital firm formed out of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, successfully closed its second fund of $70 million from 27 new and existing investors, including the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft.
Launched in 2019, TitletownTech now has $95 million in assets under management.
TitletownTech’s combined Fund I and Fund II corporate investor base highlights expertise across individual domains and core industries of sports, media and entertainment; health and wellness; agriculture, water and environment; manufacturing and construction; supply chain and logistics; and cross-industry technologies.
The firm’s corporate investors offer TitletownTech portfolio companies opportunities for market feedback, potential pilots and partnerships.
“More than doubling the size of our first fund demonstrates the trust and confidence our investors have in the strength of our team and portfolio,” said TitletownTech Managing Director Craig Dickman.
TitletownTech has invested in more than 30 companies, with three relocating to Green Bay and several working in residence at TitletownTech. The majority of its Fund I portfolio companies are led by first-time founders and more than 50% have gone on to raise additional capital.
EAA AirVenture economic impact tops $170M
Approximately 677,000 people attended the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture in Oshkosh July 24-30, up from the 2022 record of 650,000.
More than 13,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors. About 5,500 volunteers contributed 250,000 hours.
International visitors returned in a big way in 2023, with 2,372 attendees registering at the International Visitors Tent from a record-tying 93 countries outside the U.S.
The economic impact was estimated at $170 million for the five counties in the Oshkosh region —Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Calumet and Brown. That is based on a 2017 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh economic impact study.
More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh and other airports in east central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 21,883 aircraft operations in the 11-day period from July 20-30, which is an average of approximately 148 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport is open.
• The Northwoods
Florence, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto Counties
More than $100K in entrepreneurship funds granted
Two Northeastern Wisconsin organizations received funds in the latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
Oconto County Economic Development Corporation received $100,000 and will use the grant for an entrepreneurship training program aimed at youth and young adults. In addition, the group will provide support to new and existing Main Street businesses.
The OCEDC Next Level program offers technical assistance, peer advisory groups and a web-based tool for planning and assessing growth. Services include business concept and business plan assessment, help with new business formation and existing business expansion, identification of debt/equity funding, mentoring linkages and more.
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College received $6,200 and plans to have its Center for Entrepreneurship assist at least 20 individuals from rural counties with current business needs or planning. The goal is to have at least 10 of these businesses then move forward into their next stage within six months.
Created in 2021, Entrepreneurship Partner Grants are designed for organizations working to provide training, financing, mentorship, technical support and more to entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs — especially those who historically have not had equal access to capital and resources, such as women, people of color, the LGBTQ community and rural residents.
The Menominee Tribe awarded $2M small business grant
The Biden-Harris Administration awarded the Menominee Tribe $2 million for small business loans for Menominee community businesses.
The State Small Business Credit Initiative programs will partner with lenders — including a Wisconsin Native CDFI — to support small businesses that are owned by tribal members, chartered by the Menominee Tribe, or located on the Menominee reservation.
Chairwoman of the Menominee Tribe Gena Kakkak and Tribal Administrator Ann Marie Johnson were among others notified via a Zoom call that included U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who spoke of the tribe and its economic development goals.
Also on the call was long-time friend of the Menominee Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba, Principal Chief of the Mohegan Tribe who is now U.S. Treasurer.
“The funding announced today has the potential to serve as a lifeline for Native Americans, who experience a poverty rate twice the national average,” said Malerba. “Today’s plan approvals will enable tribal government, Native-owned, and other businesses within a tribe’s jurisdiction to support and sustain a small business ecosystem that creates economic opportunities for tribal citizens and their surrounding local and regional communities.”
• The Lakeshore
Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan Counties
Talent Strategies Network transitions to statewide effort
A program incubated at Lakeland University in Sheboygan is transitioning into a statewide effort hosted by Inspire Wisconsin.
The Talent Strategies Network, which launched in January, began as an inclusive conversation regarding strategies for growing Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate.
The network provides platforms, tools and information for talent development practitioners to address Wisconsin’s labor quantity shortage and need for more skilled workers. Local practitioners and influencers gain access to the best policies, practices and principles through courses, seminars, a speakers series, consultation, website materials and other peer-to-peer events.
It also identifies inclusive talent development strategies for expansion and replication by instructing counselors, coaches, case managers, educators and mentors on utilizing information, tools and resources to prepare students, job seekers and employees for the current and future labor market.
Lakeland created the Talent Strategies Network based on ideas generated by Scott Jansen, the program’s executive director. Jansen created Wisconsin Fast Forward and is the former administrator of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Employment & Training.
Lakeland President Beth Borgen said the network breaks down communication barriers between education, workforce and economic development practitioners to design strategies to recruit and develop Wisconsin’s skilled and knowledgeable workforce.
“With the significant input and support we’ve received from employers and business associations, TSN’s focus is on students, veterans, job seekers, retirees, immigrants and all others who will make up tomorrow’s Wisconsin workforce,” Borgen said. “The design concepts have been incubated and validated. The time has come to implement the vision.”
The next phase will be to establish local Talent Strategy Network hubs where local organizations around Wisconsin will convene leaders from education, workforce, economic development, business, trade associations and civic organizations.
• West Central
Green Lake, Marquette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara Counties
Neuville Family Fund donates $39,986 to police
The Waupaca Police Department is the recipient of the Forward Together Waupaca Area Grant, offered by the Tim and Joy Neuville Family Fund within the Waupaca Area Community Foundation.
The grant, for $39,986, will fund the purchase of an Axon Air DJI Matrice 30T drone, the software and maintenance for five years, and training and licensing for three operators.
When announcing the grant, the Neuvilles encouraged nonprofit organizations serving the Waupaca area to “think big” and propose projects that will enhance the safety and/or wellbeing of Waupaca area citizens.
Drones can be used to search for missing persons, during traffic crashes, documenting scenes and analyzing traffic. In addition, the videos and photographs taken by the drone will automatically be securely stored on existing evidence storage solutions that the police department is already utilizing.
“When Joy and I first read the drone grant proposal we knew it was what we had in mind for this year’s grant,” said Tim Neuville. “What better way to strengthen the safety and security of our community than by using this new technology? We especially like the thermal features the drone has, which gives it the ability to more easily find lost kids or seniors. Joy and I are thankful to our community for all it has done for our family and business and are happy we can give back to make the Waupaca area a better place to live.”
Green Lake County farmland preservation efforts expand
The success of the St. Marie Agricultural Enterprise Area established in 2021 has led to a second Ag Enterprise Area being established in Green Lake County.
The St. Marie AEA covers portions of the towns of St. Marie and Princeton in Green Lake County. It is primarily made up of family farms ranging from 10 to 180 acres in size and producing various agricultural crops such as corn, beans, fruits and vegetables.
The Farmland Preservation program is a partnership between local governments; landowners; farmers; and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The program offers two avenues for participation: farmland preservation zoning and AEAs. For the agricultural producers and landowners in the towns of St. Marie and Princeton, the St. Marie AEA has been the best way to achieve their conservation and land preservation goals while incentivizing land use protections with the farmland preservation tax credit.
The Green Lake County Land and Water Conservation Department has seen an increased interest in the Farmland Preservation program in recent years, leading to the creation of the town of Princeton AEA in 2023. Now with two AEAs within its borders, the county hopes to work with local landowners and producers to continue expanding the program.
“We really want to make sure that agriculture stays strong in our county,” said Todd Morris, a Green Lake County conservationist.
Eligible landowners within an AEA can sign a 15-year farmland preservation agreement committing all or a portion of their farm to agricultural use and maintaining state soil and water conservation standards. In return, they may be eligible to claim the farmland preservation tax credit.