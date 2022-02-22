GREEN BAY—New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation serving the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, along with partners Microsoft and gener8tor Skills Accelerator, is offering a free Project Management skills training program for under/unemployed individuals.
Open to residents of Northeast Wisconsin, the upcoming online program begins on March 7 and runs through April 15. Interested candidates should apply by March 1. No prior experience or degrees are required to apply.
The six-week, self-paced Project Managment curriculum includes one-on-one support from a career coach, and upon completion of the program participants will have access to a network of companies ready to hire for in-person and remote positions.
“The gener8tor Skills Accelerator is a great solution for those seeking a better opportunity within our regional workforce,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “Anyone who is struggling to find a job, or who works part-time and is having a hard time making ends meet, is an ideal candidate."
LaMue encouraged companies and organizations in the region to share with anyone they believe would be a good fit for the program.
"Many of us know someone who could succeed if they just had a chance," LaMue said. "The program also is a great way for employers in Northeast Wisconsin to have access to newly skilled talent.”
Participants in gener8tor Skills Accelerator will earn several LinkedIn Learning certifications.
New North region employers interested in engagement with gener8tor Skills Accelerator can contact Rebecca Deschane, New North’s vice president of talent development, at rebecca.deschane@thenewnorth.com.
Further information is available at https://www.gener8torupskilling.com/northeast-wisconsin.