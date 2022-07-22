Greg Linnemanstons - Weidert Group

Manufacturers Can Drive Revenue, Growth, and Profit with Focus on RevOps
For many manufacturers, generating revenue is synonymous with making sales. The external focus keeps many B2B business leaders from seeing how friction and redundancies between Sales, Marketing, and Service teams erodes operational efficiency and inhibits growth. RevOps rejects the mindset that revenue is a byproduct of selling a product or service and, instead, defines it as a measure of how well – or poorly – a business is realizing its collective growth potential across process, platform, and people.
Manufacturers Can Drive Revenue, Growth, and Profit with Focus on RevOps explores why the holistic approach to revenue opportunities is increasingly essential for manufacturers and key concepts behind the trend.