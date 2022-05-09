By Chad Hayes
The growing need for improved e-waste management and e-recycling is evident, as are many of the factors behind it: the acceleration of technology adoption, the rise in consumerism, and the work-from-home (WFH) movement. Beneath them all are three global megatrends: population growth, urbanization, and climate change.
The Impact of Population Growth
It’s no secret that the global population is rising. In 2000, there were 6.1 billion people. Today, there are over 7.8 billion — a growth rate of more than 1 percent annually. Although the rate is slowing, it’s predicted that world population will pass 9.1 billion by 2050.
Simply put, more people leads to more demand for buildings, transportation, raw materials, energy, food, and manufactured items. Along with this increased demand for basic necessities is the need for the electronic control systems to bring them to life. Nearly all industries rely on computers and electronics to some extent.
In addition, the growing masses seek entertainment, convenience, and connection. The electronic devices they use improve the quality of life … but at the cost of depleting natural resources, clogging landfills, and poisoning our environment.
Urbanization’s Role
The percentage of world population living in urban areas rose from 47 to 56 percent in the past 20 years. The U.N. predicts that by 2050, more than 68 percent will live in urban environments.
Urbanization leads to increased complexity in infrastructure systems like power, sewer and water, mass transit, and essential services. As complexity increases, so does the reliance on electronic devices to manage their operations.
The Unexpected Influence of Climate Change
Due to the weather phenomena associated with climate change, energy consumption has risen dramatically. This leads to the burning of more fossil fuels, more carbon monoxide emitted into the air, and further global warming.
Legislation to regulate greenhouse gas production is accelerating. Unfortunately, many current solutions, like electric vehicles and alternative energy, also rely on electronic systems — creating more e-waste.
The problem is exacerbated by the short lifespan of technology. Early versions of products designed to save energy will actually lead to surges in e-waste. Proper planning and the advanced development of e-waste management systems can help mitigate this.
Conclusion
Slowing or reversing population growth, urbanization, and climate change in the near future isn’t likely without significant societal changes. Therefore, we need to manage the effects of each megatrend as we search for long-term solutions.
Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and fast global networks allow us to find solutions faster than ever. In the short term these systems, and their eventual disposal, will add more e-waste to an ever-growing pile. Legislation, public awareness, and recycling programs are vital since the situation isn’t going to resolve itself.
We need a better understanding of the three megatrends, and we also need to continue toward environmental stewardship, a circular economy, and sustainable practices in all aspects of our lives. If you’d like to be a part of this future, contact us and learn how we can help you manage your electronic asset disposal and data destruction.
About the Author
Chad Hayes
Chief Technology Officer and Director of E-recycling, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Co.
Chad Hayes is the chief technology officer and director of e-recycling at Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction. He joined Sadoff Iron and Metal in 2015, and oversees the strategic planning and implementation of IT. With his extensive 20-plus years of IT and business leadership experience and a passion for data security, he was the perfect choice to establish, build and lead the Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Company, a company of Sadoff Iron and Metal.He can be reached at hayesc@sadoff.com.