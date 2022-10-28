By Chad Hayes, Chief Technology Officer and Director of E-recycling, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Co.
Sometimes the best approach to a massive problem — in this case, e-waste — is to approach it with solutions of all sizes.
Major factors such as legislation are paramount to gaining control of the crisis of improperly disposed electronic devices. And certainly our actions as individual stewards of the environment are vital, accumulating to impact the planet collectively.
While a single person can’t suddenly declare new e-waste laws, subsidies or tax incentives — nor will isolated, individual efforts ever be capable of solving wholesale crises — some people occupy unique positions allowing them to effect change that falls somewhere between the macro and micro: business leaders.
Put simply, businesses that use technology will inevitably create e-waste; virtually any company will experience equipment upgrades and find themselves with bulk electronics that no longer serve the changing needs of the business.
Company leaders don’t just have an opportunity to leverage their role to employ e-recycling for the sake of the environment. They also have an obligation to maintain data security. By implementing an in-house e-recycling program, businesses can both fulfill this environmental opportunity and meet their security obligation.
Starting an in-house e-recycling program from scratch
Desiring a proper e-waste disposal at your company is the first step toward making it happen. But what comes next?
Find an e-recycling partner
To implement in-house e-recycling at your business, you’ll need to partner with a reliable, R2-certified e-recycling company within your community. In true “trust, yet verify” fashion, personally visit the company’s facility to ensure the validity of their e-waste disposal processes and the security of the e-recycler’s data destruction services. Discuss your options regarding on-site electronics disposal bins for your company.
Educate your team on e-recycling responsibilities
The next step? Inform your team of this excellent new addition to their workplace. Inform on-site employees that they’ll soon see e-waste bins at your building, and take the opportunity to share information on e-waste’s impact on the planet. Since team members throughout your company may also have personal data on electronics owned by the company, you can also educate them on the potential risks of data mined from e-waste and how your new in-house e-recycling program provides all manner of data security.
Bonus: Help employees recycle personal electronics
As an employee perk, encourage everyone to dispose obsolete personal electronics from home via the new on-site e-waste bins. As e-waste is a relatively new concept for most people, many employees may not otherwise know which electronics are recyclable, let alone where or how to recycle them, thereby making your new program yet another workplace benefit. You’ll also show your team how the company’s goals go far beyond mere finance.
The right e-recycling for your business
An in-house e-recycling program for your company is a powerful opportunity to help the planet, maintain data security and encourage your values throughout the workplace.
Contact us for consultation on implementing an impactful in-house e-recycling program to meet your business’s ESG goals.
Chad Hayes is the chief technology officer and director of e-recycling at Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction. He joined Sadoff Iron and Metal in 2015, and oversees the strategic planning and implementation of IT. With his extensive 20-plus years of IT and business leadership experience and a passion for data security, he was the perfect choice to establish, build and lead the Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Company, a company of Sadoff Iron and Metal. He can be reached at hayesc@sadoff.com.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Insight Publications, LLC.