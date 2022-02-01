How to Lead Stress-Free

By Joe Kiedinger, CEO, Prophit Co.
How would you like to wake up and look forward to going into the office every day? To have a nearly stress-free work environment? I love to get up and go to work. I really, truly do. I am absolutely elated about the difference we’re making for leaders and companies around the world. We’re helping people reimagine what leadership looks like and building stronger company cultures every day.
It also doesn’t hurt that we have a uniquely fun and connected crew that keeps Prophit Co. humming. Our culture is built on trust, honesty and open communication. We support one another, cheer each other on and celebrate our wins. This type of culture can be a reality for you too.
But where to start? Take a look in the mirror, leader.
Of all the leaders I’ve walked through our Intrapersonal Communication training with in the past few years, I’ve noticed this common thread of worry. Why do you think it’s so prevalent? Because worry is a socially acceptable fault. If you’re worried, then it means you care, right? It feels like you’re doing something about the problem — but you’re really not.
Does this sound like you? What if we could get after these negative thoughts and build a stress-free work environment? We can! And we’re doing it every day.
It’s time to reimagine leadership and company culture. Get started with Leadership Coaching or perhaps a Leadership Adventure for your team on how to lower their stress and improve communication. Learn how you can be a stress-free leader, too. Let’s drive your company forward.
About the Author
Joe Kiedinger
CEO of Prophit Co.
Joe Kiedinger is a well-versed keynote speaker, entrepreneur, author of three books on leadership: The Brander in Chief, Remove Your Fear, Build Your Career and The Dignity Based Franchise, blogger of Wisdom on Wednesday, CEO of Prophit Co., and holds a utility patent for the technology, Dignify®. He was named one of the “20 People You Should Know” by the Green Bay Chamber of Wisconsin’s Bay Business Journal and is deeply passionate about his personal purpose: teaching acceptance in an unaccepting world. He can be reached at joek@prophit.com.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Insight Publications, LLC.