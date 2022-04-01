By Joe Kiedinger, CEO, Prophit Co.
Athletes around the globe spend 95% of their time training for their sport and only about 5% of their time actually performing. That’s in stark contrast to the working world where most of us do exactly the opposite. We spend most of our days carrying out daily tasks that keep the business afloat but leave very little time to think about how and why we’re doing what we’re doing.
How much of your time do you spend actively working IN your business? You know, the daily grind of answering emails, holding meetings, selling product. In comparison, how much time do you set aside to work ON your business? That includes big picture planning, analyzing the effectiveness of all that you do and sharpening leadership skills.
Prioritize Leadership Development
While it’s a challenge to get away from the office, it’s one of the most crucial things we can do as leaders. In a study from the Journal of Applied Psychology, “Results showed that participants undergoing leadership training improved their learning capacity by 25% and their performance by 20%.” A performance boost of 20% can significantly benefit your company’s bottom line, especially when it takes place with leaders company wide.
Do you remember when you first stepped in your role? Were you full of excitement and ready to change the world one person at a time? You can get back to that feeling and look forward to going to work again with ongoing leadership training that inspires you. That’s why it’s time to block off your calendar and prioritize your development as a leader. This will not only improve your performance, but also rejuvenate your passion for your work.
Change Your Scenery
Get away from the distractions of the office and commit your focus to ongoing learning. Stepping outside of your typical environment activates creativity centers in your brain—opening your mind to new solutions you may never have considered otherwise. That’s why I do all my best planning at new, novel places. Let the world inspire you with new ideas.
Get Fired Up
Seek out sources of inspiration to renew your excitement about leadership again. Because a passionate leader is an effective leader—and one who motivates and inspires others. Lift up your team, rally together and get excited about your business again!
Prophit Co.’s Power Up can breathe new life into your leadership. Our next event is coming up April 25th, 2022 at the Timber Rattlers Stadium. We’ll lead you through three workshops that will spark new ideas and leave you with actionable steps that create real change in your workplace. Because, at the end of the day, true leadership development comes down to one thing: change. You need to take action to make change.
Takeaways:
• Re-imagine how you lead
• Communicate with authenticity
• Solve real-world problems
• Increase retention
For more information or to register, visit: https://www.prophit.com/power-up-your-leadership-spring-training
Let’s get fired up about leading!
About the Author
Joe Kiedinger
CEO of Prophit Co.
Joe Kiedinger is a well-versed keynote speaker, entrepreneur, author of three
books on leadership: The Brander in Chief, Remove Your Fear, Build Your Career and The Dignity Based Franchise and blogger of Wisdom on Wednesday, CEO of Prophit Co. and holds a utility patent for the technology, Dignify®. He was named one of the top “20 People You Should Know” by the Green Bay Chamber of Wisconsin’s Bay Business Journal and is deeply passionate about his personal purpose: teaching acceptance in an unaccepting world. He can be reached at joek@prophit.com.
