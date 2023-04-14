You’ve no doubt seen both impressive results and disappointing copy generated by ChatGPT, the dynamic chatbot created by OpenAI. As cool as it is, it doesn’t always produce accurate results, and it can feel a bit stilted. That’s why an experienced inbound marketing mind must review its output and use strategic thinking to create truly impactful and useful content.
Does ChatGPT disagree with me? Well, here’s a chunk of copy it produced after receiving a simple prompt from me:
“In order to fully leverage the benefits that ChatGPT has to offer, marketing expertise is essential. Whether it’s developing a chatbot strategy, crafting effective conversational scripts, or analyzing the data generated by ChatGPT, marketing professionals have the skills and knowledge needed to get the most out of this powerful tool.”
That’s not too shabby, although somewhat lacking in personality. Is it factually accurate? That’s debatable, but ChatGPT has been known to supply error-filled suggestions that could easily be fact-checked online. Another language model, FactGPT, currently offers not only content generation but also citations.
OK, the above chunk is the ONLY AI-generated copy I’ll use in this article. Promise. The rest comes from my own brain (which is quickly being overwhelmed by AI news).
How Can AI Help Build Brand Value?
No organization is going to flip their philosophies, alter their values, or change processes overnight just because convenient and powerful AI tools are now available. Their availability does, however, require exploration to uncover opportunities to improve efficiencies and drive growth.
As with any new tool or technology, thought must be given to how it’s integrated into existing workflows without compromising quality.
Properly infusing AI tools into established processes is the key to making a smarter version of an organization.
Here are four basic steps to doing that:
- Identify which of your people can take on this responsibility
- Brainstorm what core services within your organization could benefit from the use of AI
- Target efficiency improvement opportunities with both short- and long-term impacts
- Create a roadmap for bringing AI into your workplace
One aspect of marketing that isn’t changing is the ongoing goal of building brand value. While AI could shift the economics of marketing (efficiency shortens timelines, tools save money, etc.), the wise use of AI can also help elevate brands, deepen customer relationships, and drive growth.
AI Continues to Evolve Quickly (as Does ChatGPT)
Last week, I thought I had a good idea of what AI can do in marketing. Well, this week, new developments in the technology surprise me, and advanced capabilities make me see things in a different light. That’s one challenge with this tool; it changes from day to day, and you have to be ready for that.
One observation of ChatGPT, for instance, is that since its release in late November 2022, it has become more restrictive, more conservative, and has more limits on the types of content it will share, explore, and generate. You may argue that this is a tool that learns as it goes, so adjustments are constantly being made, right? Yet, this chatbot is definitely being tweaked by its creators day by day, too, which is frustrating some users.
Plus, some ethical issues surrounding AI have come to light.
For instance, a senior at Princeton University developed a tool, GPTZero, that he claims detects AI-written copy. His ultimate goal is to retain the humanness within writing and stop the “Hallmarkization of everything,” or the written word becoming formulaic. “People deserve to know whether something was written by a human or by a machine,” says Edward Tian.
Turnitin Originality® is a “best-in-class plagiarism detection” tool that has now incorporated AI detection technology in an effort to ensure that students turn in original work. As focused as we can get on marketing, AI is quickly having an impact on every level of human existence.
“With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”
Oh, how I wish I had written these words of wisdom, yet they’re the foundation of Spider-Man’s ideology (thanks comic book genius Stan Lee), and they apply perfectly to AI. The power is incredible, but how can you ensure that the power is being used properly?
Currently, there are no guardrails on AI; its use is up to us as users. But, one thing is clear: people usually prefer to hear from people, not machines. The human experience is uniquely human, and that desire for originality will continually be coveted and valued.
As we see AI evolve (by the minute!), it drives home the point even harder that marketing expertise is required to use language models and other AI tools to their fullest, and most ethically.
Should companies create an upfront “AI Use Statement,” publicly letting their customers, employees, and vendors know exactly how they’re using (or not using) AI? The desire for credibility is significant now and will continue to increase as AI could potentially muddy the waters and cause confusion about who/what created some copy or an image or a video.
At Weidert Group, we’ve always been transparent about our thinking and the tools we use to help our clients’ brands stand out and their businesses grow. For us, use of AI will not be a shortcut to replace marketing tasks, nor will we attempt to pass off its copy or thinking as our own. We are, however, actively investigating and testing how the brilliant minds on our own team can partner with AI to make us even better for our clients.
AI is constantly evolving and improving. Just imagine what AI has learned in the time it’s taken you to read to this point of the blog. It’s … well, a lot! Yet, the creative and strategic thinking of humans (especially those with B2B inbound marketing experience) never fails to amaze me and our clients.
Founded by inbound agency veteran Paul Roetzer, the Marketing AI Institute is a helpful AI knowledge base for marketers. The institute’s online resources are always available, but you can see Paul’s keynote presentation, “Beyond ChatGPT: How AI Will Transform Your Company and Career” at the eighth annual Experience Inbound Marketing & Sales Conference on April 26 (Green Bay) or April 27 (Milwaukee). For more information on the event, visit experienceinbound.com.
Eric Severstad
Creative Director in charge of content, Eric Severstad leads the "AI Task Force" at Weidert Group. Although the full impact of artificial intelligence is unknown, the agency's AI Task Force continually explores how AI tools can lead to marketing efficiencies. This article was originally published on Weidert Group's blog.