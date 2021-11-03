By Chad Hayes, Chief Technology Officer and Director of E-Recycling, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Co.
Reducing the amount of e-waste generated globally and managing its disposal have become major concerns of special interest groups, industry and governments alike, and yet many individuals fail to see the impact these issues have on them.
E-waste brings the same environmental problems as waste that is traditionally incinerated, dumped at sea or buried in landfills such as pollution, habitat destruction and the loss of resources. It also brings additional concerns:
• Environment — E-waste contains a long list of chemicals that are harmful to people and the environment.
• Resources — E-waste contains precious metals like gold and platinum, as well as elements like cobalt and neodymium. There is a finite supply of these resources and it’s dwindling rapidly.
• Human rights — E-waste is often illegally exported to countries that don’t have applicable laws. Once stripped of valuable materials, the remainder is left to pollute the land, air and water of local citizens.
• Data security – Computing equipment makes up a large portion of the total e-waste produced. The data storage devices inside often contain sensitive information that can have significant detrimental effects when in the wrong hands.
Why do special interest groups, industry and governments care about e-waste?
For special interest groups, issues pertaining directly to them are always top-of-mind. Their activism serves as the catalyst for governments to take legislative action. Since organizations have a vested interest in the resulting laws, they prepare in advance for complying with the new regulations. The challenge then becomes convincing private citizens to comply with these laws and best practices.
Why should individuals care about e-waste?
As the world continues to get smaller, a regional issue can quickly develop into a global issue with far-reaching effects. This is especially true with e-waste:
• Environmental issues are more acutely felt as larger areas encounter tainted air, water and food.
• Rare resources will only become scarcer and costlier to acquire.
• Human rights violations will continue. Thankfully, the global economy provides new opportunities to enforce international law.
• Data security is a major concern as we become more connected. Certified data destruction soon will be a necessity, but are there enough providers to do the job?
What can I do to reduce e-waste?
The three keys to addressing e-waste are education, influence and action. Look for opportunities to make
an impact at a grassroots level:
1. Education — Share your knowledge with others.
2. Influence — Model behavior that is conducive to solving e-waste problems.
3. Action — Take simple actions that make a huge difference.
• Buy only EPEAT registered products.
• Boycott companies that turn a blind eye to human rights violations.
• Vote for lawmakers who embrace e-waste management.
• Help develop e-waste policies in your organization.
• Patronize your local e-recycling company.
The question isn’t if e-waste reduction and management will happen, it’s when. As our world becomes more polluted, natural resources dwindle, more people suffer social injustice and lives are ruined by data breaches, change will become a necessity.
If you’re ready to make a difference in your world, check out SEDD’s website and blog for ways you can help solve e-waste issues in your family, organization and community.
About the Author
Chad Hayes
Chief Technology Officer and
Director of E-recycling, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Co.
Chad Hayes is the chief technology officer and director of e-recycling at Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction. He joined Sadoff Iron and Metal in 2015, and oversees the strategic planning and implementation of IT. With his extensive 20-plus years of IT and business leadership experience and a passion for data security, he was the perfect choice to establish, build and lead the Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction Company, a company of Sadoff Iron and Metal. He can be reached at hayesc@sadoff.com.
