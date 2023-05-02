A to Z Machine broke ground on a 30,000-square-foot production facility in Appleton, the first expansion as an employee-owned entity.
The new building, which is being built by Consolidated Construction, Co., will expand the company's first shift capabilities and support its continued growth.
“We see the buildout as a retention initiative,” said Amanda Schabo, chief financial officer at A to Z Machine. “We have several highly skilled machinists currently on our second shift that, in time, want to transition to first shift. We don’t have the space to add additional machines for them in our current facilities.”
The additional manufacturing space will also push A to Z’s total to over 110,000 square feet. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art machinery and automation systems to enhance CNC parts capabilities for clients in a number of industries, including agriculture, military, food processing, oil and more. Construction is expected to be completed by September with the space being operational by October.
In a statement at the groundbreaking, Jason Pettitt, vice president of construction at Consolidated Construction, Co., headquartered in Appleton, thanked A to Z for being a trusted partner for many years.
A to Z Utility Department Lead Randy Smith said the expansion is a way to inspire the next generation of machinists, especially through the company’s youth apprentices program.
“This new building will provide even greater opportunities for youths to explore the world of machining and consider it as a viable career path when they graduate,” Smith said.
A to Z Machine is a large-scale, full-service machine shop located in Appleton. Visit atozmachine.com for more information.