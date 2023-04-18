Bassett Mechanical announced it will expand its Kaukauna headquarters.
The 16,200-square-foot expansion will include a new training area, a new cafeteria with an outdoor patio, an updated entryway and reception, along with additional conference rooms, offices, and workspaces.
“It’s an exciting time in the Bassett Mechanical family. We moved into our current facility in 1997 and have experienced significant growth since then, nearly tripling the size of our business in the past 10 years. That is a direct result of the efforts and contributions of each of our associates,” said Kim Bassett, CEO.
One of Bassett’s core business strategies is to create a strong culture of empowerment and respect for its associates, Bassett said.
The large training room will serve as a space for Bassett to host customer events and facilitate internal associate training and development sessions to help carry on Bassett’s commitment to personal learning and career growth.
“When our associates have enough space to work together, they are more likely to collaborate and share ideas, leading to greater innovation, high-quality products that everyone can be proud of, and customized solutions for our customer’s unique needs,” said Kim Bassett.
Construction will begin in April with an anticipated completion date of December.