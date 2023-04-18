Ripon College will break ground April 21 for a new outdoor athletic stadium and a science center that are part of a $35 million improvement plan which also includes residence hall upgrades.
“The primary reason we have been able to move so efficiently on these projects is due in large part to the profound generosity of Ripon College alumni and friends,” said Ripon College President Victoria Folse.
Renovations to the existing 68,500-square-foot Farr Hall are estimated to cost $24.5 million and will include 19,000 square feet of new construction. There will be new labs and collaboration spaces, new equipment, instruments and interactive learning devices. Energy efficient lighting and HVAC systems will be enhanced with solar energy use.
“With this project we are renovating and expanding a building, but we also are examining new curricula and programs with the aim of renovating and expanding science education at Ripon College,” said Vice President and Dean of Faculty John Sisko in an announcement last year.
New construction of a 157,000-square-foot on-campus stadium will take place on lower Sadoff field between Willmore Center and the residence halls. The mixed-use space will house the Ripon College football and men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as serve the entirety of the student body and Ripon community through potential intramural offerings, concerts and other student life programming.
The new construction will feature a 2,000-seat grandstand and press box, a formal entrance on the corner of Thorne and Union streets, viewing opportunities on Sadoff Hill, lighting for evening programming and a branded game-day experience.
“Ripon College is the only school in the Midwest Conference without its own campus stadium,” said Ryan Kane, athletic director and head men’s basketball coach. “There is no doubt in my mind that this project will be a gathering space not only for our student-athletes, but also for our students, faculty, staff, and community members at large.”
After the stadium opens, which is currently projected for fall, the college no longer will utilize the shared field model with the Ripon Area School District.