Contract Converting LLC, a local custom slitting and rewinding converter, broke ground on Wednesday to celebrate the beginning of construction on their Plant 2 expansion.
The 20,000-square-foot expansion will provide additional warehouse and production space.
“This expansion is an important part of our growth initiative moving forward,” said Bob Saari, the president of Contract Converting. “It’s important for our dedicated staff members to have expanded space to be able to perform their daily tasks without the irritation of a congested work environment.” The expansion will increase efficiencies, improve safety, and improve overall quality.
Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. designed the addition and will be the contractor.
“We’ve been very fortunate to be a preferred partner of Contract Converting and have worked alongside their team on several projects over the years,” said Jason Pettitt, vice president of construction with Consolidated. “It’s an honor to be here today representing Consolidated Construction and very much appreciate the opportunity to serve Contract Converting on another great project.”