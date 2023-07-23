Omni Glass & Paint, LLC, Oshkosh, announced it is expanding its services and its executive leadership team.
This change allows Omni to effectively grow its core capabilities while ensuring continued company growth for years to come.
David Miller has been the president and CEO of Omni for the past 20 years. Miller will continue in his role as CEO, while Ed Crum, former vice president of operations, will now step into the role of president.
“Ed has been a terrific leader here at Omni,” Miller said. “He has a real heart and compassion for our team, and he is a true champion of the employee-first culture we hold so dear here at Omni. I look forward to growing the company alongside him.”
Crum has been with Omni since 2021. In addition to the leadership skills he has shown while serving as vice president of operations, Crum held roles at Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Corporation and Miller Electric. Crum will remain closely tied to continue many of his roles and responsibilities in the glass division of Omni.
Omni has been a legacy company for nearly 60 years in northeast Wisconsin because of its deep understanding of an ever-changing industry and its ability to evolve to ensure its team is continuously supported by a steady and efficient organizational structure.