A number of improvement projects at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport are beginning in April including repaving of the short-erm and long-term parking lots.
The lots will be paved in sections so ample parking remains for travelers.
Additional terminal area work includes:
- Removal of the canopy that covers the sidewalk along the terminal building
- Installation of newly designed cantilevered canopies over the terminal entrance doors
- New decorative security fencing
- LED lighting
Last year, the exterior of the terminal was painted, and improvements were made to the entrance and exit plazas and walkways.
“This is part of a multi-phase improvement plan,” said Airport Director, Marty Piette.
Airfield work this year will include reconstruction of a portion of Runway 18/36, relining of the Dutchman Creek culvert under Runway 18/36, reconstruction of various taxiways and aprons, and installation of new automatic perimeter gates.
Additionally, Wisconsin Department of Transportation construction will take place on Wisconsin State Highway 172 starting at the entrance of the airport to I-43. This project will include roadway and ramp resurfacing with lane and ramp closures to take place primarily at night. However, construction will close the westbound WIS 172 ramp to southbound I-43 for six weeks.
“Travelers should know that this construction work won’t impact any flights, but because of the road and parking lot construction, you may want to allow a little more time to get to and from the airport,” Piette said.
Streckenbach said, "The airport is a key economic infrastructure of our community. That’s why it’s important to invest in our facilities to keep the airport safe, secure and provide the positive experience our area travelers have come to expect.”
Most of the work will be completed by fall of this year. The $8.2 million project costs are funded through a combination of Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement grant funds and Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics state-aid grants. Peters Concrete Company is the prime contractor for the parking lot work, Michels Road & Stone is the prime contractor for the Runway 18/36 work, and Vinton Construction Company is the prime contractor for the taxiway work and automatic gates.
For information about WisDOT road construction, visit the 511 Wisconsin Construction Projects website.