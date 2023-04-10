DE PERE – Seaway Printing has selected Bayland Buildings as the design/build general contractor for a new 57,000-square-foot office, production, and warehouse facility at 2812 American Blvd., in the town of Lawrence.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., April 20.
Seaway Printing has experienced significant success in recent years, fueling their decision to expand operations into new facilities. With the support of strategic partners like HP and Heidelberg, Seaway has seen a 20% compound annual growth rate over the past 7 years. The new facilities will allow them to continue to meet the evolving needs of customers.
Seaway’s production focus has always been more on process flow, and not just on job flow. It has carved out a competitive advantage by looking for similarities within processes and then building on those, instead of constantly addressing differences. This ensures the company is always at the leading edge of what’s possible in the print industry. They are constantly looking for ways to improve quality, speed, and service, all of which are of critical importance to publishers, who stake their reputations on meeting deadlines and matching the expectations of their readers.
Kevin Heslin, President of Seaway, says “We are a company made up of a diverse team of talented, dedicated people who have worked hard to help establish our reputation for excellence in the industry. The new facility enables us to provide the highest quality print solutions to our customers, to continue supporting the community, creating job opportunities, and building upon a legacy of excellence and innovation at Seaway.”