For the first time in 12 years, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is constructing a new residence hall that will open to students in fall 2024.
The new hall will be home to 200 students and specially designed for (but not limited to) first- and second-year students to increase social and cultural opportunities, foster common-interest learning communities and support degree attainment. It will offer two-person and four-person apartments with an array of shared collaboration and recreation spaces. Upon completion it will become the largest residence hall on campus.
Immel Construction is the construction manager and Berners Schober is the architect. High efficiency water heaters, low flow aerators, and additional sustainable plumbing options have been included to save thousands of gallons of water each year. The residence hall will also feature 98% high efficiency boilers and air cooled chiller, improved indoor air quality ventilation systems, and energy saving electrical fixtures throughout the building. A future connection for a solar panel system was also designed into the plans for the hall, allowing up to 32 panels with a 10,000 BTUH rating.
“We know that students also learn where they live, so we’re thrilled to begin construction on our newest and largest residence hall, which will be a shining example of how UW-Green Bay is providing a comprehensive student experience that includes a strong co-curricular experience,” said Gail Sims-Aubert, Interim Vice Chancellor for for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs.
The $38-million project is funded by the University Village Housing Inc., a private, non-profit group that was specially formed for the development of affordable student housing at UW-Green Bay which partners with the university in the management of most residence halls.
“Today’s residence halls play an increasingly important role in how students learn and live, contributing to both a student’s growth and future life success,” said Cort Condon, Chairman of the Board, University Village Housing, Inc. “UVHI is proud to make this learning environment a part of the UW-Green Bay experience.”
The new residence hall will be located on space near the Mauthe Center and the Kress Events Center.