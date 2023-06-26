Twenty non-profit organizations within the New North region received awards totaling $110,000 from a microgrant fund designed to support ethnic and diverse businesses in their startup or growth phase.
The fund was established in March by New North Inc. in partnership with The Business Council and the Ethnic & Diverse Business Coalition.
“After careful evaluation and consideration of submitted applications, we are grateful to be able to provide meaningful support to so many organizations across the New North region,” said Juan Corpus, vice president of diversity, equity & inclusion for New North Inc. “Funding recipients aligned with our mission and criteria, and we believe their events and/or initiatives will make a significant impact in their respective communities.”
Microgrant applications were evaluated on the potential impact of their intended projects, the overall feasibility and sustainability of an initiative, and alignment with the goals of the New North-TBC-EDBC partnership. Award amounts were based on each organization’s proposal and its budgetary needs.
Use of grant funds ranges from impactful assistance to small business owners and entrepreneurs through learning sessions, marketing and technical support to a variety of events designed to spotlight small and diverse-owned businesses.
Recipients of microgrant funds (listed alphabetically) and their intended purpose are:
- 365 Media Foundation NEW Leadership Summit
- Asian Corporate + Entrepreneur Leaders of ACEL-NEW networking events at diverse-owned businesses
- Bay Area Workforce Development Board, Outreach to underserved business owners, entrepreneurs in 11 counties
- Casa Alba Melanie, Green Bay Pop-Up shops highlighted at Estamos Aqui festival in Green Bay
- Color Bold Business Association, Green Bay Pop-Up shops to highlight diverse businesses
- Dragon Boat Festival, Oshkosh Pop-Up shops highlighted at festival in Oshkosh
- Fox Cities Chamber Foundation, Appleton Venues for monthly events to serve 1,000 ethnic and diverse businesses
- Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, Food truck rally of minority-owned restaurants in conjunction with job fair
- Friends of Appleton Public Library, Appleton Co-working experiences for BIPOC small-business owners, entrepreneurs
- Lovin’ The Skin I’m In, De Pere Celebration of Black Women Brunch, utilizing diverse vendors
- Multicultural Coalition, Appleton Community-wide learning sessions to raise up small, minority businesses
- NEW Hmong Professionals, Appleton Technical assistance and strategies to help Hmong-owned businesses
- NWTC Educational Foundation, Green Bay Trade-show event to highlight diverse businesses and entrepreneurs
- People of Progression, Appleton Entrepreneurial support through technical assistance and connections
- Pointters Community Initiatives, Menasha Women in Business seminars targeted to minority women
- St. Norbert College Mulva Library, De Pere Creation of open-air market celebrating Black-owned businesses
- Sheboygan County EDC, Sheboygan Launch of BIPOC business networking and product development event where entrepreneurs/participants are paired based on industry, business stage and needs, including partnerships with different minority chambers
- Someday Studios, Kaukauna Highlighting of diverse business vendors during community mural reveal
- United Way Fox Cities, Menasha Startup support of 10 businesses located inside Long Cheng Marketplace
- We All Rise: African American Resource Hosting of Black Business Technology Center, Green Bay
Applications were accepted this past March and April, and microgrant funds are required to be used for initiatives or events taking place prior to Dec. 31.
“We are pleased to assist diverse companies in our region meet their ongoing opportunity challenge of capital,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “We thank The Business Council and the Ethnic & Diverse Business Coalition for their partnership in support of projects and events which will have a substantial impact on minority business enterprises.”
The Business Council is a business membership organization, that helps provide resources, education and tools to assist ethnically diverse businesses. Members of the TBC include the Ethnic & Diverse Business Coalition. Member organizations of the EDBC are focused on working collaboratively to facilitate entrepreneurship and growth, to advocate collectively on share organizational efficiency.
A second round of microgrant fund applications is expected in 2024. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Corpus at juan.corpus@thenewnorth.com