The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse. Award winners are listed below.
Best Special Event
- Winner: Party on the Pavement, Racine
- Honorable Mention: Viroqua Kids Market, Viroqua
Best Business Success Story
- Co-Winner: Stateline Mental Health Services, Beloit
- Co-Winner: Copper State Brewing Company, On Broadway, Green Bay
Best Public-Private Partnership
- Winner: Watertown Public Library, Watertown
Best New Business
- Co-Winner: Natural Heritage Art Centre, Osceola
- Co-Winner: HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary, Historic King Drive, Milwaukee
Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $20,000
- Winner: Sideways Wine & Craft Beer, Tomahawk
Best Digital Marketing Effort
- Winner: Downtown History Minute Video Series, Wausau
Best Cooperative Business Marketing
- Winner: Fashion Show on Monument Square, Racine
Best Business Development/Retention Program
- Open Flags/Security Cameras/Photo Sessions, Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership
Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Under 5,000 Population
- Winner: Kevin and Yariba Gonzalez, Hillsboro
Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Over 5,000 Population
- Co-Winner: Stone + Suede LLC, Waupun
- Co-Winner: Streetscape Improvements, City of Jefferson
Best Interior Renovation Under $50,000
- Winner: Trademark Restorations, Beloit
Best Volunteer Engagement
- Winner: On Broadway, Inc., Green Bay
Best Private Placemaking Improvement Project
- Winner: The Smockettes’ Spring Ephemeral Mural Project, Viroqua
Best Public Placemaking Improvement Project
- Winner: Cheese, Glorious Cheese, Monroe
Best Retail Event
- Winner: Doe on the Go, Osceola
Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $20,000
- Winner: Northern States Power Building, La Crosse
Best Storefront Display
- Winner: Diamond Rock Glass Studio, Tomahawk
Diversity & Inclusion Award
- Co-Winner: Wausau Pride, Wausau
- Co-Winner: Black History Month, Racine
Best Upper Floor Development
- Winner: House Blend Lighting & Design, Chippewa Falls
Best Promotional Marketing Campaign
- Winner: Downtown Holiday Gift Guide, Marshfield
Best Creative Fundraising Effort
- Winner: High Five, On Broadway, Green Bay
Best New Building
- Winner: Wright & Wagner Lofts, Beloit
Best Historic Restoration Project
- Winner: Hotel Wausau/Landmark Apartments, Wausau
Best Interior Renovation Over $50,000
- Co-Winner: Toad in the Hole, Eagle River
- Co-Winner: White Oak Design & Build, Watertown
Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee
- Hope Oostdik – Lake Mills
Executive Director Years of Service Awards
- Kaelie Gomez – Marshfield (5 years)
- Kelly Kruse – Racine (5 years)
- Blake Opal-Wahoske – Wausau (5 years)
- Shauna El-Amin – Beloit (12 years)
- Teri Ouimette - Chippewa Falls (13 years)
- Dianne Eineichner - West Allis (15 years)
- Amy Hansen - Fond du Lac (16 years)
- Craig Tebon – Ripon (31 years)
2022 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteers of the Year
- Danielle Clifton – Beloit
- Donna Rogers – Cuba City
- Michael Brodhagen – Green Bay
- Andrew Steger – La Crosse
- Kelly Korth - Marshfield
- Janet Treleven - Omro
- Jane Maki - Osceola
- Bob Stauffacher – Platteville
- Pat McLain – Tomahawk
- Michele Williams – Viroqua
- Candy Stramara – Watertown