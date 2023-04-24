The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse. Award winners are listed below.

Best Special Event

  • Winner: Party on the Pavement, Racine
  • Honorable Mention: Viroqua Kids Market, Viroqua

Best Business Success Story

  • Co-Winner: Stateline Mental Health Services, Beloit
  • Co-Winner: Copper State Brewing Company, On Broadway, Green Bay

Best Public-Private Partnership

  • Winner: Watertown Public Library, Watertown

Best New Business

  • Co-Winner: Natural Heritage Art Centre, Osceola
  • Co-Winner: HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary, Historic King Drive, Milwaukee

Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $20,000

  • Winner: Sideways Wine & Craft Beer, Tomahawk

Best Digital Marketing Effort

  • Winner: Downtown History Minute Video Series, Wausau

Best Cooperative Business Marketing

  • Winner: Fashion Show on Monument Square, Racine

Best Business Development/Retention Program

  • Open Flags/Security Cameras/Photo Sessions, Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership

Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Under 5,000 Population

  • Winner: Kevin and Yariba Gonzalez, Hillsboro

Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Over 5,000 Population

  • Co-Winner: Stone + Suede LLC, Waupun
  • Co-Winner: Streetscape Improvements, City of Jefferson

Best Interior Renovation Under $50,000

  • Winner: Trademark Restorations, Beloit

Best Volunteer Engagement

  • Winner: On Broadway, Inc., Green Bay

Best Private Placemaking Improvement Project

  • Winner: The Smockettes’ Spring Ephemeral Mural Project, Viroqua

Best Public Placemaking Improvement Project

  • Winner: Cheese, Glorious Cheese, Monroe

Best Retail Event

  • Winner: Doe on the Go, Osceola

Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $20,000

  • Winner: Northern States Power Building, La Crosse

Best Storefront Display

  • Winner: Diamond Rock Glass Studio, Tomahawk

Diversity & Inclusion Award

  • Co-Winner: Wausau Pride, Wausau
  • Co-Winner: Black History Month, Racine

Best Upper Floor Development

  • Winner: House Blend Lighting & Design, Chippewa Falls

Best Promotional Marketing Campaign

  • Winner: Downtown Holiday Gift Guide, Marshfield

Best Creative Fundraising Effort

  • Winner: High Five, On Broadway, Green Bay

Best New Building

  • Winner: Wright & Wagner Lofts, Beloit

Best Historic Restoration Project

  • Winner: Hotel Wausau/Landmark Apartments, Wausau

Best Interior Renovation Over $50,000

  • Co-Winner: Toad in the Hole, Eagle River
  • Co-Winner: White Oak Design & Build, Watertown

Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee

  • Hope Oostdik – Lake Mills

Executive Director Years of Service Awards

  • Kaelie Gomez – Marshfield (5 years)
  • Kelly Kruse – Racine (5 years)
  • Blake Opal-Wahoske – Wausau (5 years)
  • Shauna El-Amin – Beloit (12 years)
  • Teri Ouimette - Chippewa Falls (13 years)
  • Dianne Eineichner - West Allis (15 years)
  • Amy Hansen - Fond du Lac (16 years)
  • Craig Tebon – Ripon (31 years)

2022 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteers of the Year

  • Danielle Clifton – Beloit
  • Donna Rogers – Cuba City
  • Michael Brodhagen – Green Bay
  • Andrew Steger – La Crosse
  • Kelly Korth - Marshfield
  • Janet Treleven - Omro
  • Jane Maki - Osceola
  • Bob Stauffacher – Platteville
  • Pat McLain – Tomahawk
  • Michele Williams – Viroqua
  • Candy Stramara – Watertown