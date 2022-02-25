Housing has been a key issue for leaders in the Fox Cities, with multifamily projects springing up along the waterfront and across the region.
Chris Haese, director of community development and assessment for the City of Neenah, says the opening of Solaris on Main and 201 West Wisconsin represent the first time housing has been added to the community’s downtown in more than 30 years.
“We’ve had a very good run, if you will, bringing new office development into downtown,” Haese says, citing the addition of the three Neenah Center towers, Alta Resources headquarters and Plexus Corp. campus over the last 25 years. “The ability to provide residential [space] in the downtown will extend foot traffic beyond just daytime hours.”
The October 2021 opening of The Plaza at Gateway Park has been a sparkplug for Neenah’s downtown, Haese adds. “Our downtown tenants have indicated they’re seeing an increase in foot traffic and sales that most likely are the result of The Plaza,” he says.
The positive momentum is carrying the city forward into the creation of its first downtown plan in decades. Haese says he is excited for the process, which will help establish a clear vision, determine if additional housing is needed, and address the issue of insufficient downtown parking. It’s all about creating a vibrant area for people to work, play and now live as well.
Solaris on Main is a $12 million, four-story apartment building with 71 units poised to open at press time. The 201 West Wisconsin project includes 39 market-rate apartments, 7,000 square feet of office space, and another 4,000 to 8,000 square feet of retail space on the building’s ground floor, adjacent to The Plaza at the corner of Church Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. It is expected to be complete by fall of this year.
Meanwhile in Menasha, Community Development Director Sam Schroeder says a housing study will commence this spring to ensure the community is continuing to pursue viable and valuable projects. The redevelopment of the Banta building, on track to open this fall, features 34 market-rate apartments and 3,000 square feet of commercial space.
The Brin project, slated for spring 2023 completion, features three structures and adds a total of 46 market-rate apartments and 8,000 square feet of commercial space. In addition, the community is anticipating a second phase of the market-rate Lakeshore Ridge development that opened last fall on the city’s east side.
Two more projects on the city’s Main Street were recently approved: 225 Main, the former Faith Technologies headquarters that will become 27 market-rate apartments, and 130 Main, which will feature 14 housing units and 6,000 square feet of commercial space. And with the new Racine Street bridge on track for a fall completion, Menasha, like Neenah, has an eye on the future of its downtown.
“Menasha has really homed in on livability and connectivity with our trail systems, and we have plans to expand that,” says Schroeder, noting that the new bridge will increase pedestrian safety as well as reduce bridge lifts by 25% during the navigational season.
Menasha is also seeking funding to revitalize the Lawson Canal and waterfront, which will tie together many projects happening in the area. The city remains hopeful that the Fox River Navigational System Authority will succeed in its efforts to reopen the Menasha Lock, which has been closed since 2015 due to invasive round goby.
Housing projects also are a focus in Kaukauna, where the downtown Carnegie Building — the city’s former library — is being converted into luxury apartments. A new construction project in Commerce Crossing was recently approved. It will create the VIVE, a four-story, age-restricted apartment complex with independent and assisted living options. The project will add 179 units in a community where recent studies have shown a need for up to 900 units targeted toward the 55-plus age category.
Director of Community Development Joe Stephenson says even more Kaukauna housing projects are in the works. Meanwhile, supply chain issues have slowed progress on the high-profile, $30 million Edgewater Pointe project that will create a Sleep Inn & Suites hotel and 101 market-rate apartment units on the former Gustman auto dealership site. New estimated occupancy dates are late summer or fall 2023.
Other economic development projects of note in the Fox Cities:
- Construction has begun at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah — a $100 million revitalization that includes an expanded and redesigned emergency department and additional ThedaStar helipad.
- Michigan-based KK Integrated Logistics has acquired the Clearwater Paper Mill in Neenah, which closed last June. It is being renovated to accommodate Trilliant Food & Nutrition starting April 1.
- AIG Properties, a local investment group, has acquired the empty Shopko building on Winneconne Avenue and Interstate 41 in Neenah.
- The City of Kaukauna is fundraising for a new municipal pool with splash pad and mini golf course.
- The Fox Cities gained its first Scooter’s Coffee franchise earlier this year with a location at 901 E. Airport Road in Menasha.