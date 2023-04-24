The Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership was awarded the Wisconsin Main Street Award for Best Business Development/Retention Program.
This recognition is bestowed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation in partnership with the Wisconsin Main Street Program and celebrates the outstanding efforts and achievements of businesses in promoting economic development and retention in downtown areas across the state.
The Wisconsin Main Street Award for Best Business Development/Retention Program recognizes the Downtown Fond du Lac Partnerships contributions in fostering a vibrant and resilient business community.
In 2022, the DFP launched several programs to aid in business development and retention. They include:
• The Open Flag program is a simple idea, with great visual impact. The DFP provided downtown businesses with OPEN signs at no cost. The goal was to create a unified look through downtown and to highlight businesses that are open to passersby.
• The Featured & New Business promotion was aimed at highlighting the unique, locally owned business. 20 businesses were featured in a weekly promotion on the DFP social media pages. Every Friday morning, a new business photo album with approximately 12 photos was featured on Facebook and Instagram. The weekly feature had an average engagement of 780 likes, shares, or comments and a total engagement of 15,600. The DFP worked with a local downtown photographer to have high quality images that showed each business at its best.
• The Building Security Grant program assists property and business owners with purchasing an exterior surveillance camera system (in partnership with the Fond du Lac Police Department) and/or a rapid entry system lock box (in partnership with the Fond du Lac Fire Department). In 2022, eight downtown businesses and property owners received funding from the grant.
The Wisconsin Main Street Program focuses on revitalizing downtowns and commercial districts in Wisconsin. It provides resources, technical assistance, and support to communities, businesses, and organizations committed to downtown revitalization efforts.
The Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership, Inc. is a non-profit organization d that serves 214 properties with 284 businesses, 76% of which are small, locally-owned and operated.