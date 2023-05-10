The economic impact of bicycle and pedestrian trails in Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago counties would be in the billions of dollars if the planned 1,011 miles are completed.
The East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission study completed by Econsult Solutions took a look at existing and planned trails and estimated the economic benefits including new construction, increased business traffic, tax, safety and climate impacts.
The existing network across the four-county study area encompasses 214 miles of off-road paved trails, 214 miles of off-road unpaved trails, 137 miles of bike lanes, and 58 miles of signed bike routes.
An additional 1,011 miles of trails are planned across the area which would bring the total to 1,633 miles.
There would need to be an upfront investment of $1.3 billion to construct the new trails, but the study reports that would create a $2.3 billion return. That includes 12,970 jobs, $776,000 in employee compensation throughout the state, and more than $85 million in state and local taxes. It equates to a tax impact of approximately $84,000 per mile of network constructed.
According to the study, “Properties within a half mile of a pedestrian and bicycle facility within the four-county region have an approximate 8 percent premium on their property.” That generates $9.6 million in county property taxes for the existing trail network and could generate and additional $2.6 million for each county if the planned segments are completed.
The environmental impacts of the trails include flood control, expanded wildlife habitat, reduced carbon emissions, improved water quality and carbon sequestration. The value is estimated at $437 million annually.
It is estimated the system could save $3.2 million in transportation costs annually including expenditures on gas as there would be 17.5 million fewer vehicle miles traveled annually.
The study estimates a health impact valued at $145.3 million for 58,300 trail users annually.
