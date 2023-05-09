Wisconsin food companies are encouraged to participate in a Midwest Buyers Mission July 26 in Madison.
During the Midwest Buyers Mission, Wisconsin food exporters can meet with qualified buyers from South America, Asia, Canada, and the Caribbean without the time and expense of international travel.
The fee to participate in the mission is $325 if registration is received by May 15. After May 15, the registration fee is $400. Interested companies can review the buyer profiles before registering.
Wisconsin food exporters will have one-on-one meetings with international buyers to gain feedback on their products in that market, discuss business opportunities, and initiate future sales. International food buyers have expressed interest in the following U.S. products: retail and food service; fresh, healthy, and organic; frozen and chilled; specialty and gourmet; private label; sweet and savory snacks; and other processed foods.
Wisconsin agricultural product exports set a record in 2022, totaling nearly $4.22 billion and exporting to 142 countries. Wisconsin’s top five markets are Canada, China, Mexico, Korea, and Japan, comprising nearly 68 percent of total exports.
The mission is being organized by Food Export Association of the Midwest and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection' s International Agribusiness Center.
“Participating in this buyers mission is another way DATCP is serving as a resource to expand export opportunities for Wisconsin agriculture businesses and products,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “This buyers mission can complement the action we’re taking to expand Wisconsin’s exports.”
For more information on the Midwest Buyers Mission or to register, visit https://www.foodexport.org/our-programs/market-entry/buyers-missions/G23MBM-WI or contact DATCP Economic Development Consultant Lisa Stout at (608) 514-4538 or lisa.stout@wisconsin.gov.