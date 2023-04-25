After regaining ownership of the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center, the city of Plymouth announced April 19 it will sell the operation and building to a newly formed non-profit organization.
“This move will establish a new operational model for the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center and allow us to expand the historical curation and educational aspects visitors have come to enjoy,” said Lee Gentine, chair of the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority and one of the founders of the new non-profit. “We want our local guests and other visitors to experience the unique history of the Cheese Capital of the World with opportunities to purchase the best crafted Wisconsin cheeses to share with family and friends.”
The Cheese Counter procures the finest cheeses from companies in Sheboygan County and world champion Wisconsin cheese artisans. All of the cheeses are available for purchase at the Cheese Counter’s store and online through gift boxes that can be shipped across the United States. The Cheese Counter also sells cheese-themed gifts and clothing which celebrate Plymouth as the Cheese Capital of the World.
The downtown destination also serves the “World’s Best” grilled cheese sandwiches prepared fresh and made-to-order.
The Plymouth Cheese Counter Foundation will purchase the space from the city for $1.
“We’re thrilled to have this new partnership and new vision for what’s become a must-see tourist attraction and gathering place for residents in our community,” said Don Pohlman, mayor of Plymouth. “To have the support of three great companies to maintain the heritage of our city, in an inviting and engaging space demonstrates our shared goal of ensuring the story of Plymouth continues to be told for generations.”
Tim Blakeslee, City Administrator and Utilities Manager said the city has an option to buy the building back for $1 if the foundation ever decides to close or move the Cheese Counter.
The city of Plymouth plans to continue its annual $7,500 contribution to the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center.
The Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center is located at 133 E. Mill Street in the heart of downtown Plymouth. It opened in 2018 in the former H.C. Laack building, which previously sold hardware, dry goods and groceries.
Its development was fostered by a unique partnership. The building was transferred to the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation in 2016 to qualify for historic tax credits that were reinvested in the site. The SCEDC owned the building for five years under an agreement with the city, while the Plymouth Redevelopment Authority directed its restoration.
The SCEDC Foundation was awarded up to $300,000 in state of Wisconsin historical tax credits supporting the project. When the five years ended, the city purchased the building for $1.