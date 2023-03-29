The Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce offers a Business Investment Grant Program that is available to Wisconsin businesses, targeting those in qualified census tracts, underserved populations, or areas disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
These funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.
The grants are up to $10,000 and applications are now open to the public on HWCC’s website. Membership is required to be awarded the grant. Contact Nou Lee, HWCC’s Community Engagement & Events Coordinator at nou@hmongchamber.org to confirm membership status and/or how to obtain membership. If you are not a paid member, you can still apply and if awarded, your membership fee of $250 will be due before funds are disbursed. Learn about membership at www.hmongchamber.org/membership
The availability of the grant is subject to the availability of funds, and once the funds are exhausted, the grant will no longer be available.
All applications are subject to review by the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Grant Selection Committee and adhere to HWCC Revolving Loan Fund procedures and to all U.S Small Business Administration rules, regulations, and guidelines.
If you have any questions, email HWCC at business@hmongchamber.org