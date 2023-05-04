New North Inc., the economic-development corporation serving the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, as part of its Global New North initiative is holding a pair of informational events next week for companies in the region who are interested in exporting.
The events in Green Bay and Appleton – “Exporting: Grow Beyond Wisconsin” – are tailored to small- to medium-sized companies in the New North region who would like to export, but may need additional knowledge to do so. Scheduled for May 11, the events are designed for companies who would like to grow their businesses beyond the U.S. market.
Experts with the knowledge and resources to assist will be on hand. They include Chris Wojtowicz, Wisconsin Small Business Development Center international trade consultant at the University of Wisconsin System Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship; Petra Fischer, German trade rep for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation; and Rome Rauter of WEDC. They will share information on the Go Global initiative of SBDC, strategies to consider, export services, upcoming trade missions and market-access grants.
The Green Bay session will be held from 10-11 a.m. in Room BT324 of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, 2740 W. Mason St. The Bordini Center of Fox Valley Technical College, 5 N. Systems Drive, will host the Appleton session from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Registration for both the Green Bay and Appleton sessions of “Exporting: Grow Beyond Wisconsin” is available here.
New North also has had in-person representation at two recent events, 2023 Tissue World Düsseldorf and 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit, to increase the region’s profile within the international business community.
“Global New North is a multi-pronged strategy to ensure our region has a global presence,” says Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “Our participation in these important initiatives provides exposure for businesses in our region, along with increasing the awareness of our New North region.
“The goal of Global New North is to increase regional exports for our local companies, creating jobs and attracting capital investment in Northeast Wisconsin, working in conjunction with our partners.”