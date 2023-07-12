The Oshkosh Aviation Park will be on display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, the world's largest fly-in convention.
This joint project of the city of Oshkosh, Winnebago County, and Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corporation aims to attract and grow the aviation and aerospace industry in the Oshkosh and Fox Valley region.
Oshkosh Aviation Park offers 80 acres of shovel-ready land, with direct taxiway access to Wittman Regional Airport. This park benefits from the proximity to an International Trade Zone, Fox Valley Technical College S. J. Spanbauer Aviation & Industrial Center, and the EAA AirVenture event grounds.
Oshkosh Aviation Pak representatives will be available in Hangar C Booth 3153 during AirVenture from July 24 to 30 to answer questions and arrange site tours for interested parties
"We are excited to showcase the Oshkosh Aviation Park at EAA AirVenture, where we can connect with thousands of aviation enthusiasts and professionals from around the world," said Tricia Rathermel, CEO of Greater Oshkosh EDC. "We believe that the Oshkosh Aviation Park is the ideal location for innovative, aviation-focused companies to make their permanent home and grow their business in a supportive and vibrant community."
Arrange a meeting with the Oshkosh Aviation Park team ahead of time by reaching out to Tricia Rathermel at info@oshkoshaviationpark.com or (920) 230-3321. For more information about the Oshkosh Aviation Park, visit oshkoshaviationpark.com.
Following the completion of a new general aviation terminal in 2021, the airport is constructing 20 new T-hangar units, with anticipated completion in fall. In addition, a new project to redevelop the former commercial service terminal site is planned.
"Exciting developments are taking place at Wittman, making it an attractive destination for aviation businesses and marking the beginning of a new chapter for Oshkosh aviation," said Jim Schell, Wittman Regional Airport Director. "OSH is fully committed to progress and is equipped for growth in the future."