For 15 years, Oshkosh has prided itself on being “Wisconsin’s Event City” — and rightfully so, with EAA AirVenture drawing 600,000 annually. AirVenture is such a high-profile event, in fact, that many visitors simply refer to it as “Oshkosh” — a level of brand recognition you just can’t buy.
But COVID-19 taught communities a valuable lesson: Don’t build your brand on mass gatherings. And officials in Oshkosh are on a mission to prove that the community is much more than the celebrated air show. Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau, will be leading a rebranding effort this year focused on positioning Oshkosh as a community to visit 365 days a year.
“When you think about it, the things that make people want to visit Oshkosh are the same things that make people want to come work for Oshkosh Corp. or Amcor,” Albright says.
Both Albright and Kelly Nieforth, community development director for the City of Oshkosh, say they are excited to enter the new year with a holistic approach to economic development that marries tourism, business attraction, retention and expansion, housing and quality of life issues.
“We’re working together, and I think we have some really exciting projects that will come out of it,” Nieforth says.
EAA, waterfront areas see growth
The rebrand carries a lot of positive momentum, including the EAA Aviation Museum’s “Project 21” — its first facility expansion in 20 years. The $6.2 million first phase of the museum’s long-range expansion plan will feature the new Pilot Proficiency Center and hands-on Youth Education Center that will be dedicated during AirVenture in July.
Albright says the expansion is a great opportunity to tell the story of EAA as a visitors’ destination — not just in the summertime. “AirVenture is absolutely incredible, but what (EAA does) all year long is a huge driver for us,” she says.
The Oshkosh Arena — host to high-profile concerts, site of a winter farmers market and home of the NBA champs’ G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd — is at the center of another area the city is looking to expand: the Sawdust District, once a thriving lumber and furniture business district and now a growing entertainment hotspot.
In addition to the arena, the area features Fifth Ward Brewing Co., the Granary building and developments on Pioneer Island. Last summer, a land option was approved in the district for Middleton-based T. Wall Enterprises to develop 20,000 square feet of commercial space and 300 multifamily housing units in the Sawdust District.
Nieforth says the installation of a riverwalk, which began in December, as well as new and extended waterfront trails, will only add to the area’s appeal. “We are so fortunate to have Lake Winnebago, the Fox River and (Lake) Butte des Morts and to be at the central point of those major bodies of water,” she says. “We’ve been really aggressive with going after grants to activate our waterfront.”
Another waterfront development generating strong commercial interest is Oshkosh Avenue — the area around the Oshkosh Corp. global headquarters at 1917 Four Wheel Drive. Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Tricia Rathermel says “there’s not a piece of land in there that doesn’t have a use,” and while supply chain issues have slowed some projects like Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, she expects a strong pace of development in 2022.
“Everything is very much moving forward,” Rathermel says. “Nothing’s stopping.”
Housing, broadband key focuses
With 800 multifamily units in development, the city is already responding to a housing study that was conducted last fall. Developments include the Smith School Lofts, an income-restricted housing project at the historic elementary school site; The Wit, resort-style apartments on the west side; Mackson Corners on Jackson Street; and the S.C. Swiderski apartments on the southwest side.
“We need more of a selection of housing here at different price points,” Nieforth says, adding that it isn’t just multifamily units that are needed; high-end offerings will open inventory for upward mobility across the community. The housing study, which will be published in early 2022, will serve as a guidebook for the city for the next five to 10 years.
And housing is inextricably linked to economic development, Rathermel points out. “A lack of available housing makes it very hard for us to recruit a strong workforce. We need the housing that’s appropriate for the people moving into the community,” she says.
Like housing, broadband access has a significant impact on economic development in Oshkosh. While businesses in the city don’t have trouble with connectivity, Rathermel says, some businesses on Highway 26 must use cellular devices to process credit cards. And of course the future of remote work and at-home learning demands upgrades in many locations. Leveraging federal infrastructure dollars and data from the
New North broadband study will be areas of emphasis in Oshkosh this year.
While COVID-19 slowed down development almost universally, Rathermel says Oshkosh is positioned
well heading into the new year.
“It’s honestly been a little crazy in the second half of 2021,” she says. “We’ve had a significant increase in site selection — people looking to move, expand, automate or add new warehouse area. I think there’s a lot that’s going to be happening in 2022.”