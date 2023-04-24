Schreiber Foods announced a gift to UW-Green Bay’s Institute for Women’s Leadership. With the gift, the Institute will be renamed the Schreiber Foods Institute for Women’s Leadership at UW-Green Bay.
“Personal growth and leadership development — especially for women leaders – is extremely important to me, and it’s important to Schreiber,” said Ron Dunford, Schreiber Foods President and CEO. “We’re proud to have our name tied to an organization that advances women both personally and professionally.”
Dunford announced the news to more than 500 people attending the institute’s annual event celebrating Northeast Wisconsin women at all stages of their careers, “Celebrate 2023: Phenomenally You,” an evening of connection, education and inspiration open to everyone. The amount of the gift was not released.
Based in North America, Schreiber is a customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt.
The Women’s Leadership Institute has gained momentum in the last year, hosting dozens of formal and informal events and engaging more than 1,800 women. The gift establishes an endowment to provide long-term sustainability for the institute and its work.
It will support the institute’s work to increase knowledge and awareness of issues related to women in leadership and advance new knowledge in the state of Wisconsin through benchmarking data on women in business, and research about women and leadership.
UWGB established the institute in 2021, recognizing the region’s growing need for a pipeline of women leaders.
“The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is incredibly grateful to Schreiber Foods for providing such a transformational gift, made possible by their innovative and hardworking partners who are committed to ‘doing good through food,’” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Mike Alexander. “We are proud to be a university that supports women at all stages of their careers. Schreiber’s gift makes it even more possible for us to expand our efforts to empower women.”
Sheryl Van Gruensven, UW-Green Bay’s Chief Business Officer/Senior Vice Chancellor for Institutional Strategy and one of the founders of the Institute, also acknowledged the significance of Schreiber’s commitment to women’s leadership. “Support from a global company like Schreiber not only validates the need and value of the Institute’s initiatives, but signals to other organizations that now is the time to invest in women and their leadership journeys,” she said.
Learn more at https://www.uwgb.edu/womens-leadership/