The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay aim to provide services, resources, and expertise to encourage entrepreneurial opportunities in Sheboygan County, including businesses that offer unique services and experiences such as Harvest Street LLC.
Harvest Street is a food truck serving New American street food in Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties. Their mobile food service base is St. Paul’s UCC on the south side of Sheboygan. The truck also attends community events and is available for private party rentals for the public and local businesses.
Harvest Street is a small, family-owned operation. Originally Solutions Catering LLC in 2018, the business changed it’s name to Harvest Street after acquiring their food trailer from 3 Sheeps Brewing in February 2023.
“We took some time off to adjust our business model and diversify our revenue streams to be able to commit to running our business full time,” said Marc Luecke, owner and chef at Harvest Street. “Our mission is to provide every customer/client we serve with a creative, memorable, and unique food experience,” Luecke said.
Harvest Street offers New American street food with a focus on seasonal, locally-sourced, and dietary-inclusive menu items.
“As a chef it starts with finding ingredients and our great state of Wisconsin has so many amazing producers and farms,” Luecke said. “Our job is to respect the hard work and labor of love that went into those products.”
Beer-ria tacos, parmesan fritters, and caramelized cabbage are just some of the delicious options on Harvest Street’s menu. As Harvest Street grows, Luecke said the goal is to secure a brick-and-mortar operations base, expand catering and attend larger community events throughout Wisconsin.
Harvest Street’s grand opening is scheduled for May 19 from 5 to 10 p.m. at LushLOUNGE, 1133 Michigan Ave., Sheboygan.
“I worked very closely with Mr. Ray York on my business plan,” Luecke said. "He provided great research materials, and feedback, and helped me with putting together a financial plan. I would definitely recommend to any entrepreneur looking to start a business that the SCEDC is the first resource they check into.”
To learn more about Harvest Street LLC, follow it on Instagram and TikTok @harveststreetfoodtruck, visit the Facebook page or email harveststreetffoodtruck@gmail.com.
For more information about the SCEDC’s entrepreneurial services, call (920) 452-2479 or email Ray York at York@sheboygancountyedc.com.