East Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is offering communities under 12,000 population the opportunity for free technical assistance for downtown or redevelopment project planning.
Funding for the program is through the U.S. Economic Development Administration, technical assistance to communities in its planning area which includes Calumet, Fond du Lac, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties.
The ECWRPC professionals can assist by providing communities with a one-day workshop to address needs. The workshop will include design, marketing, and planning experts for an interactive visioning sessions, generate drawings and ideas, and then present them to stakeholders.
Assistance is available for topics such as streetscape design, park planning, branding and wayfinding, redevelopment, housing policy, and funding strategies.
Winneconne, Hortonville, New London, and other communities in Northeast Wisconsin have had successful workshops in previous years.
Recipients of technical assistance will be chosen based on: need, project potential, ability to organize, geography, inclusion, economic benefit & the ability to pay it forward.
Apply by Sept. 1 by filling out the simple set of questions HERE.