Inspire Sheboygan County has a new look under a new brand: Inspire WI.
The rebranding reflects growing collaboration with partners throughout Wisconsin, notably CESA 6, CESA 8, CESA 9, and the Waupaca County Chamber of Commerce. The collaborations have expanded the service network to include 19 counties throughout North Central and Northeastern Wisconsin.
This continuing collaboration has allowed the development and utilization of a consistent model for delivering career-based learning for students and educators through regional teams. It also continues to enforce Inspire WI’s core values of connection, collaboration, community, and education.
The rebrand to Inspire WI consists of an updated icon, which is a navy-blue state of Wisconsin icon with an embedded lowercase i to reflect the new Inspire WI name. All regions are collectively known as the Inspire Wisconsin Network. The color palette will include navy blue, turquoise, and deep orange.
In addition to the services that Inspire has provided to Sheboygan County and beyond for almost 10 years, through collaboration with Lakeshore Technical College and CESA 6, Inspire WI will now offer Youth Apprenticeship programming within the Sheboygan County area. Youth Apprenticeship, long seen as the capstone of Career Based Learning, will provide Junior and Senior high school students with the opportunity to more fully explore career interests while also earning industry certifications. This program provides employers an additional opportunity to support and cultivate the next generation of talent in an expanded capacity. The addition of Youth Apprenticeship will allow Inspire WI to continue the mission of providing students with meaningful career experiences and opportunities.
To learn more about the organization or how to become involved, visit inspirewi.org.