Students across the country learned about dairy farming this year when they viurtually "adopted" calves from working farms across the United States.
The Adopt a Cow program allows classrooms across the United States to participate.
This year, Orthridge Jerseys, based in Lancaster, Wisconsin, had three calves up for adoption for the 2022-2023 school year: Diva, Jordee and Rebel. Join Orthridge for a live chat via YouTube Live or Facebook Live April 28 to see this year’s calves and watch how the program comes to life.
Representatives from Orthridge will showcase their calves in real-time to give 2022-2023 participants the chance to meet the calves they’ve been learning about during the year. A video of the presentation will be aired April 28 at 1:30 p.m. via YouTube Live and Facebook Live.
Adopt a Cow, sponsored by Discover Dairy and Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, is a free program offered to schools across the United States to help students learn about dairy farming, animal care and agriculture. Registration for the 2023-2024 school year will open in May.