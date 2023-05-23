Construction has started for a new $4 million health skills and education center at Lakeshore Technical College's campus in Cleveland.
Lakeshore’s health skills lab and classroom areas will be updated and expanded to 17,000 square feet to create the new Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Center for Health Care Excellence.
The center will support training 1,500 students annually—approximately double the number who train in the current facility. The new facility is expected to open to students in the fall 2024.
“We do great things because we fundamentally believe the students who we teach and support deserve nothing less. We thank our community for supporting us and pushing us to do great things,” said Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen.
Demand continues growing among area hospitals and clinics for thoroughly trained healthcare professionals in the fields of nursing, medical assistant, ophthalmic assistant, radiography, and emergency services.
Partnering with Lakeshore Technical College, the LTC Foundation raised $3 million in funds for the overall initiative which includes over $200,000 in scholarship support for students enrolled in healthcare programs. Froedtert Health and the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity donated $1 million—the largest gift in the college’s history. Other lead donors include the West Foundation, Frank G. and Freida K. Brotz Family Foundation, Lakeshore Community Foundation, and American Orthodontics.
According to Carlsen, more than 75 percent of the college’s healthcare graduates stay in the community and work at local healthcare facilities.
The LTC Foundation continues raising funds for healthcare scholarships. Information about donating can be found at yourltcfoundation.com.