Eight school districts in the New North Region were awarded Fab Lab grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
A fab lab, short for fabrication laboratory, is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control (CNC) routers, and plasma cutters. Through its Fab Lab Grant Program, WEDC is supporting the purchase of fab lab equipment for instructional and educational purposes for K-12 students across the state.
WEDC Deputy Secretary Sam Rikkers visited the Seymour Community School District Wednesday to celebrate Wisconsin’s eighth annual Fab Labs Day. The school district received a $25,000 fab lab grant to expand its existing fab lab facilities used by students, community members, and businesses alike.
“Seymour is our home, and we want to see the community and school grow,” said Kurt Schuh, owner of Schuh Construction and a Seymour native. Schuh Construction, a second-generation family-owned business located in Seymour, supports the fab labs program by donating supplies, providing work-site tours, and mentoring students.
Rylee Geiger, a senior at Seymour High School, will be attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College next year to study automation engineering.
“The fab lab has allowed me to step out of my comfort zone and put myself in challenging situations where I need to be precise and attempt to expand my imagination by looking at things from multiple perspectives,” Geiger said. “By designing things, I am putting tests and experiments into play to see how well everything looks, and if some things don’t go to plan, there are plenty of other ways that I was taught to fix the mistake. The fab lab has allowed me to explore my interests in designing and allowed me to experience how to make these ideas into working projects to my liking."
The following New North school districts were awarded fab labs grants this year:
- Cedar Grove-Belgium School District – 25,000
- Gresham School District - $25,000
- Markesan District Schools - $25,000
- Montello School District - $25,000
- Omro School District - $17,485
- School District of Mishicot - $25,000
- Seymour Community School District - $25,000
- Weyauwega-Fremont High School - $16,667
WEDC has invested more than $4.5 million over the past eight years to provide 118 schools across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing, and engineering.
“Fab Labs allow businesses and schools to work together to provide students with STEAM education that will translate into real-world career skills,” said WEDC Secretary Hughes. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they’re also a win for Wisconsin employers who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”
Individual school districts were eligible for up to $25,000, and consortiums of two or more districts were eligible for up to $50,000. The program requires matching funds from each district. WEDC received 25 applications this year, and grants were awarded on a non-competitive, first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to the grants, WEDC has developed a fab lab resources page for its website that provides districts with information on how to set up and equip a fab lab, how to implement best practices to ensure a successful fab lab, and more. Content for the page was provided by the University of Wisconsin-Stout and Fox Valley Technical College.
For more information on the state’s fab labs, including resources for teachers, visit wedc.org/fablabs or follow #WIFabLab on Twitter.