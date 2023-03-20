CLEVELAND — Lakeshore Technical College has been awarded $1.94 million in grant funding from the Wisconsin Technical College System.
“Our continued success in securing grant funding means we have more targeted resources to teach and support students on their academic journey,” said Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen.
The $1.94 million will support, among other initiatives, competency-based education programs in nursing, information technology web and software development, and manufacturing.
The CBE learning model offers students a high degree of flexibility including the opportunity to begin a program outside of traditional start dates and progress through courses as quickly as they can demonstrate mastery of required competencies. This allows students to complete a program and enter the workforce quicker than allowed by traditional programs with specific start and end dates.
Other initiatives funded by $1.94 million include student support services, non-traditional occupations, professional growth efforts, and adult literacy and basic education programs.