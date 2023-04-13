Leadership Oshkosh is accepting applications now through June 1 for the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce's 35th annual personal and professional development program.
Leadership participants share these characteristics:
- Demonstrated or potential community involvement through volunteering.
- Present or potential leadership role in an organization relative to an individual’s interests or experience.
- Ability and interest to complete the Leadership Oshkosh program and contribute to the future success of the Oshkosh community through professional and personal development.
The knowledge and understanding gained from this program will prepare individuals for leadership roles in both their organizations and the community.
During the nine-month program, Leadership Oshkosh participants are matched with a non-profit organization and serve as an adjunct board member on a local board of directors to gain insight and understanding into the world of non-profit organizations. The classes serve on roughly 35 non-profit boards each year. Many become permanent board members.
Participants select a community non-profit organization to raise funds by running a fundraiser. Understanding how to do so is an important part of community leadership. The last seven classes have successfully organized a trivia contest that has benefited the selected non-profit organization. $78,400 has been raised for non-profits since 2017.
Tuition is $1,850 for Chamber members. Non-members is $2,230. Application priority will be granted to chamber members. This covers program costs including a mandatory retreat, meals for eight program days, programming and graduation. A limited number of scholarships are available for chamber members and are primarily reserved for small businesses and non-profit organizations.
If interested in learning more about the Leadership Oshkosh program click here or contact: Trina Woldt trina@oshkoshchamber.com.