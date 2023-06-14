Charles Loeffler who just completed his junior year at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School has earned his first college degree.
He earned a technical diploma in information technology-web development specialist during his junior year by by earning 22 credits in Lakeshore Technical College’s College Here and Now program.
“I really enjoyed my professors. They were always available if I had questions, which meant a lot. I learned so much and it gave me a good foundation and intro into what I want to do in the future. I would like to continue my education and become a software engineer after high school,” said Loeffler.
Lakeshore’s College Here and Now program allows students to take all courses at their schools, with no tuition cost. Loeffler began taking the classes his sophomore year. The College Here and Now program is offered at eight high schools in Lakeshore’s service district.
Loeffler said he would “definitely recommend” Lakeshore’s College Here and Now program to anyone trying to get a head-start on their education.
“I learned so much and have a better idea of the expectations of college level classes. I also feel more prepared for what is to come after my senior year. It was challenging and rewarding and I definitely recommend it to anyone who might be interested,” he said.
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School Principal Ryan Faris said College Here and Now as an “amazing opportunity” for students, including Loeffler.
“Our partnership with LTC has been awesome. Charlie is an educated young man with a great work ethic and for him to develop his skills in a viable career path while still in high school is what College Here and Now is all about,” said Faris.
“IT professionals continue to be in high demand in our area, which is why College Here and Now focuses on developing that expertise among the 292 students enrolled throughout our area,” said Lakeshore’s President Dr. Paul Carlsen. “Graduates of the program are ready to take on entry level IT jobs in the workforce, or they can further their education and increase employment opportunities and earning potential.”
High school students interested in learning about College Here and Now are encouraged to contact their school’s guidance counselor.