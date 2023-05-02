The Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance’s is asking for nominations for the 12th annual “Excellence in Manufacturing/K-12 Partnerships Awards.”
The awards spotlight best practices of manufacturing and education collaborations throughout northeast Wisconsin. The awards dinner will be held Oct. 24 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay.
The nomination form can be found here. Nominations are due June 9.
Last year’s winners include:
2022 EDUCATION AWARD WINNERS
- Brighter Image – Manitowoc Lutheran High School
- Career Pathmaker – Administrator - Jason Johnson, N.E.W. School of Innovation
- Career Pathmaker – Educator - Kari Mueller, CESA 6
- Career Pathmaker – Tech Ed Teacher - Jon Larson, Little Chute School District
- Education Innovation – Appleton East - Tesla Charter School
- Higher Education Award – Mary Hansen, Fox Valley Technical College
- Manufacturing Partnership - Waupaca School District
2022 MANUFACTURER AWARD WINNERS
- Brighter Image – SMT Machine & Tool
- Educational Partnership – Amcor Cares Foundation
- Leadership – CMD Corporation
- Manufacturing Innovation – AriensCo.
- Visionary – Ryan Scherer, Miller Electric Mfg. Co.
- Youth Apprenticeship – A to Z Machine Company, Inc.
2022 COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP WINNER
- Community Partnership – Wisconsin Technology Education Association
The schools that are recognized at the event, will receive $500 towards their school. The awards dinner also serves as a scholarship fund raiser for the organization. In total, $500,000 has been awarded in college scholarships. Questions regarding the event should contact Ann Franz at 920-606-7691 or email ann.franz@nwtc.edu. For more information about the NEW Manufacturing Alliance, go to newmfgalliance.org.