Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has named Kristen Raney as the next president of the institution.
Raney will begin her role on July 1, following the retirement of H. Jeffrey Rafn who served the college for 26 years. Rafn’s term was one of the longest tenures at NWTC. She is the first female and eighth president in the college’s 111-year history.
“The quality and quantity of candidates spoke volumes to NWTC’s reputation in prioritizing student success and creating a culture of excellence,” said the Chair of NWTC’s Board of Trustees, Cathy Dworak. “It was not just Dr. Raney's background that led to the selection by the board, but also her values that aligned with our college’s mission and needs of higher education today. We are excited in starting this next chapter in NWTC’s promising future.”
Raney serves as vice chancellor for academic affairs at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, in Davenport, Iowa. She holds more than 20 years of higher education experience at institutions across the Midwest, strengthening shared governance practices and leading innovative models for student success.
She earned a doctor of education from Edgewood College, a master of science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Cloud State University.
“I am humbled to be selected as the next president of Northeast WisconsinTechnical College,” said Raney “I am passionate about higher education because it changes lives and strengthens our communities. NWTC’s focus on serving its students and preparing a strong workforce is truly impressive. I am deeply honored to be selected as its next leader and to carry on our shared mission for student success.”
Raney's selection was the result of a search process that began in the fall of 2022 and was led by 19-member search committee with the support of the executive search firm, Academic Search. The search committee is represented by community members, industry partners, and board of trustees.
To learn more about Raney and NWTC’s presidential search process, visit nwtc.edu/presidential-search.