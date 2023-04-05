GREEN BAY — Efforts to fill Wisconsin’s severe teacher shortage – with more than 2,500 vacant positions statewide – will soon be boosted by a new partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Green Bay Area Public Schools.
This spring, a cohort of 15 GBAPS employees with bachelor’s degrees were admitted to the university’s Master of Science Applied Leadership in Teaching and Learning degree for elementary teacher certification. Program costs, including student tuition and books, are funded by a Fast Forward grant from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
“We’re excited about this new pathway and how it unites the professional ambitions of GBAPS employees with our exceptional teacher preparation program, to provide a solution to a growing issue in Wisconsin and across the country. It’s core to who we are as a university,” Tim Kaufman, UW-Green Bay chair of education and director of MSALTL.
The advanced degree program will enable hourly paraprofessional employees of GBAPS to advance to a master’s lane teacher position, which on average increases their annual salary from $30,053 to $50,561. This partnership was praised by DWD Secretary-designee Pechacek for bridging the gap between supply and demand with Wisconsin's workforce needs.
“This unique program is a game changer in the school district’s efforts to ‘grow their own,’ keeping caring, dedicated individuals in the workplace, while removing financial barriers,” stated GBAPS associate director of community partnerships and grants Amy Fish. “We value our continued partnership with UW-Green Bay in meeting the needs of our district, students and community.”