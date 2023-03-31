GREEN BAY – When Green Bay Area Public School District administrators wanted to hire classroom support staff, they didn’t just post the positions and wait for applications to trickle in.
Instead, they connected with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and created the 18-month Paraeducator Program.
The grant-funded project enabled 14 part-time school district employees to earn NWTC’s Foundations of Teacher Education associate degree for free and become eligible for full-time, benefited paraeducator and substitute teaching positions. Several participants have already moved into new positions.
“GBAPS has exceptional employees already within the organization. We needed to find a new and creative way to support career growth,” said Amy Fish, the school district’s associate director of community partnerships and grants. “I believe the participants were all seeking career advancement, but for many there was a financial barrier to obtaining the necessary credentials. This opportunity to earn a free associate’s degree is life changing for the participants and a huge help for our district.”
Sometimes called paraprofessionals, teacher assistants, or instructional aides – paraeducators play a vital role in K-12 classrooms. Collaborating with licensed teachers, paraeducators provide extra support and instruction to students who need it most. Often working with students with special needs or language barriers, they help make classrooms more inclusive.
“Being part of this program really opened my eyes to the needs students have and the shortage of educators to meet those needs,” said Buffy Moravetz, project participant.
After completing the degree, graduates can go from working three hours a day at $17 per hour to full-time work at about $22 per hour, plus benefits.
A celebration for participants and their families was held March 30 at NWTC Green Bay.
“There is always a huge demand for paraeducators, especially in the Green Bay district,” said Tracy Blahnik, NWTC FTE instructor. “What better way to fulfill that need than with employees of the district who are committed to staying in the Green Bay community? This is a perfect example of the ‘growing your own’ movement.”
The associate degree also is a pathway for students who want to continue on to earn their bachelor's in education or special education.
Due to grant requirements, Paraeducator Program participants needed to complete the FTE associate degree in 18 months rather than the typical two years. To meet that goal, NWTC redesigned the curriculum into five-week program courses and offered classes two evenings a week at Green Bay West.
“This project opened training opportunities where they may not have previously existed. From the accelerated course design, to offering the classes in the evening and onsite, it served as a model framework for flexible delivery to provide post secondary educational opportunities to all,” said Scott Anderson, NWTC dean of Health Sciences and Education.
“This program was a lot of hard work and took up a lot of our time, but for me, it was definitely worth it,” said participant Billie Fischer. “I have already been hired as a building paraprofessional and work in my school's mindfulness room, where I am able to work closely with students and get to know them on a more personal level.”
Another powerful outcome of the program’s cohort model is the strong bond quickly formed by the participants.
“I have made lifelong friends during this time and value each and every one of them for their energy, compassion, and drive that pulled us all together to succeed in this program,” said Moravetz.
Learn more about NWTC degree pathways in education at nwtc.edu/Education.
The Paraeducator Program was funded by the Wisconsin Fast Forward Industry Sectors Worker Training Grant through the Department of Workforce Development. Through their funding, participants did not have to pay for tuition or books. The funds also paid for a coordinator to support the cohort throughout the project.
Green Bay Area Public Schools provided a 50% matching component that included facility space for participants to complete coursework, laptops, Wi-Fi routers, allowing staff to complete practicum hours during the workday, and administration/grant oversight.
In addition, the Women's Fund of Green Bay awarded a grant enabling each participant to apply for a special education license.