The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, in collaboration with the Green Bay Packers, is offering a new History of the Green Bay Packers noncredit certificate program.
Fans can explore the iconic history of the Packers by registering for eight sessions available live on Zoom starting in September.
The sessions will be taught by Brent Hensel, curator of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. A big part of Hensel’s job is to preserve the history of the Packers organization. The Hall of Fame records, safeguards and illustrates team history to share it with Packers fans around the world. The registration fee for the certificate program includes admission to the Packers Hall of Fame.
“I am extremely excited to collaborate with UW-Green Bay on this rich and storied course and to share the legendary history of the Green Bay Packers," Hensel said.
The Green Bay Packers is a story of survival dating back to its origins in 1919. The team is the only franchise in professional sports to be owned and sustained by fans. The steadfast, unwavering support of the community has been fundamental to the Packers’ success over the last century. The sessions will cover important events and personalities from the Packers’ history that dates back to the early days of the NFL, including:
- Origins of American Football - Exploring the evolution of the game and how its popularity evolved including in the Green Bay area.
- A Story of Survival – Delving into the early days of the franchise and struggle for survival.
- Lambeau’s Reign – Looking at co-founder Earl “Curly” Lambeau and his role as coach and guiding force of the team.
- Virtual Tour of the Packers Hall of Fame - Taking a virtual walk through the museum and get an inside look at how the different exhibits were created.
- Packers-Bears Rivalry – Revisiting two of the three oldest NFL franchises and how the teams became interconnected.
- Lombardi’s Dynasty – Exploring the rise of Vince Lombardi, a little-known coach, who became the most famous coach in sports.
- Leadership & Diversity – Uncovering the lasting influence of Lombardi on leadership and diversity in Green Bay.
When participants complete the program, they will earn an exclusive UW-Green Bay digital badge distinguished by the Packers “G.”
Learn more about the History of the Green Bay Packers certificate program by visiting the program’s web site.