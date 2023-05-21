University of Wisconsin Green Bay offers summer camps for youth that focus on skills and enrichment across its campus system.
Faculty and regional experts work together for camps focused on video game programming, STEM and pride. They offer specialty camps in partnership with the Oneida Nation, the Einstein Project, GEAR UP and Wisconsin School Music Association.
Registration = is open now, and many are available with the help of scholarships. More information including specific session dates, cost, applications and registration deadline can be found on the website. More information and how to register for Oneida Nation camps can be found on at http://www.uwgb.edu/oneida-camps.
“Our camp experiences allow youth to safely engage, enrich their lives, and become inspired, these are our top priorities for our programming,” said Patti Schevers, Education Outreach Executive Manager for UW-Green Bay. “Camps offer a hands-on learning experience that is high-quality, due to our dedicated and passionate faculty and staff who facilitate our camps.”