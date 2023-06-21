Wisconsin Paper Council in partnership with Ahlstrom, a global leader in fiber-based materials with four plants in Wisconsin, launched the "Women in Forest Products" scholarship program at its annual meeting June 20 in Green Bay.
The Women in Forest Products Scholarship has been established with an initial gift of $20,000 from Ahlstrom.
“Ahlstrom recognizes the need to have more women in the paper industry and this scholarship is designed to encourage high school young women to enter different fields in the paper and forest products industries, and to encourage women leaders already in the field to grow their leadership skills through education,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications and public affairs for Ahlstrom, and current vice chair of the Wisconsin Paper Council Board of Directors.
“The Wisconsin Paper Council has been advocating for Wisconsin’s paper, pulp, and forestry industries for more than 50 years,” said Scott Suder, Wisconsin Paper Council President. “Wisconsin’s papermaking industry is a key economic driver for our state, and we employ more than 30,000 highly-skilled women and men. This scholarship program will help contribute to the sustainability of our industry and will benefit current and future women innovators and papermakers.”
The goal of the scholarship is to provide financial support to a female graduating senior who is pursuing a career in the forestry products or related field, as well as to develop women in the field as future leaders. Members of the Wisconsin Paper Council and supporters of the Forest Products Industry in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan will continue to have opportunities to support the longevity of the scholarship program.
The scholarship fund is housed with the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region, Inc.