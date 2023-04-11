Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce – the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association – has announced a new resource to help employers, workers and prospective employees find the best educational options in their area.
The school locator tool, Schoolahoop, lists all education institutions in the state, broad information about each and links to their corresponding website.
“We see this as a great tool for Wisconsin employers and employees,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. “When families are making decisions about where to work, educational options play a big role in that choice.”
To use Schoolahoop, families type in their zip code to see what educational opportunities are in their community. The tool allows users to filter results based on location, class size, religious affiliation, test scores and more.
“Not only will this give employers a recruiting tool to share with prospective employees, it will also help with talent retention by giving more information to parents across the state,” said Bauer. “We see this as way for employers to show off all the schooling opportunities available to Wisconsinites.”
Schoolahoop is available in Wisconsin through Lincoln Studio and is funded by a grant from the Bradley Foundation.
To use the tool, visit wmc.org/find-a-school.