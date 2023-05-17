Four speakers, representing area registered apprenticeship programs, visited the technical education classes at Luxemburg-Casco High School recently to share how students can best enter their career fields, along with how to bridge from a youth apprenticeship to a registered apprenticeship.
The four speakers were Christina Jungwirth, representing the registered apprenticeship program of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College; Matt Jacobs of Local 1146 Carpenters Union; DJ Kloida of Local 400 Pipe Trades Union; and Rick Valenta of Local 139 Operating Engineers Union.
Among the topics covered with students were pay, benefits, retirement, careers in each of their fields, education opportunities and leadership development.
Registered apprenticeships administered by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development allow individuals to learn an occupation while working alongside an employer’s skilled workers as a full-time, paid employee. State employers annually train roughly 10,000 registered apprenticeships in about 200 occupations, ranging from construction and manufacturing to healthcare and information technology.
“We appreciate the time that these four industry leaders took to educate our students on the nuances of their career fields and to answer student questions,” says Jolyn Helgeson, school-based coach of NEWYA Youth Apprenticeship at L-C High School. “Their collaborative presentation provided great insight into a variety of potential careers which can only help our students as they determine their individual career paths in the coming years.”