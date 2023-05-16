Joseph Ulbrich of Güd Medical, Winneconne, is one of the Diligent Dozen in the Wisconsin Governor's Business Plan Contest that will present live to judges May 31 at the opening of the Wisconsin Entrepreneur's Conference in Milwaukee.
The contestants emerged from three rounds of judging in the contest organized through the Wisconsin Technology Council, which produces the contest and conference with its partners and sponsors. The competition began in late January with nearly 150 entries; more than 4,600 entries have been received since the contest began in 2004.
This year’s finalists will deliver seven-minute pitches on their business ideas. Winners will be announced June 1 at the close the Entrepreneurs’ Conference.
Entries were submitted in four categories: Advanced Manufacturing, Business Services, Information Technology and Life Sciences.
Güd Medical developed a handheld syringe adapter that allows medical professionals throughout healthcare and pharmacy to perform strenuous and precision syringe tasks with greater accuracy, sterility, productivity and comfort.
Other finalists are:
- Chocolate Rescue for Dogs, Germantown
- Empower2Retain, Eau Claire
- Energy Tech Innovations, Milwaukee
- FASTMedical, Beloit
- Flux XII, Madison
- Graceful Management Systems, Madison
- Home Perks Network, Madison
- IQDecide, Madison
- RoseTech Creativity Center, Marshfield
- SixLine Semiconductor, Middleton
- Sould Mobility, Oconomowoc
- WORKSHIFT, Wet Allis
Finalists submitted a 15-minute video pitch deck for review by a panel of about 70 judges and their scores on those video pitches will be a part of the final scoring. Each plan describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, describes the management team, and provides key financial data.
Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, information technology consulting, marketing and more. About $2.6 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded since the inception of the contest in 2004. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a major sponsor.